⚠️ City email outage – how to reach staff now

The City of White Settlement is currently affected by a Microsoft Outlook outage, so staff cannot send or receive emails right now.

Microsoft is working on a fix, but until email is restored, you can still reach the city:

Call: 817-246-4971

Visit in person: City Hall, 214 Meadow Park

Use these options if you need to contact any city department while email service is down.