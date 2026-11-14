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White Settlement
⚠️ City email outage: how to contact staff now
12 days ago
⚠️ City email outage – how to reach staff now
The City of White Settlement is currently affected by a Microsoft Outlook outage, so staff cannot send or receive emails right now.
Microsoft is working on a fix, but until email is restored, you can still reach the city:
- Call: 817-246-4971
- Visit in person: City Hall, 214 Meadow Park
Use these options if you need to contact any city department while email service is down.
More Info: City email is down • White Settlement, TX
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