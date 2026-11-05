💰 Holiday Grease Roundup runs through January 31

💰 Recycle your holiday cooking grease through Jan 31

The Holiday Grease Roundup is going on now through January 31.

Instead of pouring fats, oils, and grease (FOG) down the drain—where it can clog pipes, damage sewer systems, and pollute waterways—you can drop it off for safe disposal and recycling.

How to participate:

Let leftover cooking grease cool

Pour it into a disposable container with a tight lid

Bring it to 8212 Albert Street for the City’s cooking grease collection

This simple step helps protect our pipes, sewers, and local water. Thanks for doing your part to keep the community clean!