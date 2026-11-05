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White Settlement
💰 Holiday Grease Roundup runs through January 31
5 days ago
💰 Recycle your holiday cooking grease through Jan 31
The Holiday Grease Roundup is going on now through January 31.
Instead of pouring fats, oils, and grease (FOG) down the drain—where it can clog pipes, damage sewer systems, and pollute waterways—you can drop it off for safe disposal and recycling.
How to participate:
- Let leftover cooking grease cool
- Pour it into a disposable container with a tight lid
- Bring it to 8212 Albert Street for the City’s cooking grease collection
This simple step helps protect our pipes, sewers, and local water. Thanks for doing your part to keep the community clean!
More Info: Holiday Grease Roundup • White Settlement, TX
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