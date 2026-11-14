White Plains is busy with new builds and upgrades, and skilled estimators are in demand. If you know your way around plans, takeoffs, and bids, this week looks strong.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead estimating and purchasing for multi-family residential and commercial projects. You’ll use tools like OST, Bluebeam, Procore and help with bids, budgets, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Executive Alliance

Executive Alliance Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role focused on HVAC, plumbing, and piping costs. You’ll handle bids, budgets, and proposals, working closely with architects, clients, and internal teams on a mix of mechanical projects.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Synectics Inc. Location: White Plains, NY (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

Estimator role covering mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection for complex commercial work. You’ll support preconstruction, GMP and hard-bid estimates, and work closely with architects, engineers, and subs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a recruiter contact.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.