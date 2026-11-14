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🚧 White Plains NY Construction: Multiple Estimator Roles Open
White Plains is busy with new builds and upgrades, and skilled estimators are in demand. If you know your way around plans, takeoffs, and bids, this week looks strong.
Senior Estimator
- Employer: W3Global
- Location: White Plains, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead estimating and purchasing for multi-family residential and commercial projects. You’ll use tools like OST, Bluebeam, Procore and help with bids, budgets, and mentoring junior staff.
Construction Mechanical Estimator
- Employer: Executive Alliance
- Location: White Plains, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role focused on HVAC, plumbing, and piping costs. You’ll handle bids, budgets, and proposals, working closely with architects, clients, and internal teams on a mix of mechanical projects.
Construction Estimator (MEP Estimator)
- Employer: Synectics Inc.
- Location: White Plains, NY (100% in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k)
Estimator role covering mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection for complex commercial work. You’ll support preconstruction, GMP and hard-bid estimates, and work closely with architects, engineers, and subs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a recruiter contact.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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