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White Plains
⚖️ White Plains Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney Roles Up to $180K
10 days ago
White Plains is busy on the legal side right now, with solid options for both newer and experienced attorneys. Here are several roles worth a look if you want to grow your practice without a brutal commute.
Associate Attorney – Family Law (Partner Track)
- Employer: Prince & Hart of the Prince Law Group
- Location: White Plains, NY (Hybrid, ~20% remote)
- Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role is focused on matrimonial and family law litigation with a clear partner track and strong mentorship. You’ll get real courtroom time, manageable hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with profit sharing, bonuses, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Defense Litigation Attorney – Long Island (NY Defense Practice)
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a defense firm)
- Location: White Plains, NY (serving Long Island–focused defense work)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
For attorneys with 3+ years of civil defense litigation, this role offers complex work in professional liability, construction, insurance defense, products liability, and general liability. Perks include unlimited PTO, no billable hour minimum, 401(k), and hybrid flexibility.
Attorney – Trusts and Estates – Up to $180K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a regional firm)
- Location: White Plains, NY (Remote)
- Salary: Up to $180,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Join a multi–award-winning mid-size firm with very low turnover, working on estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, and related litigation for high-net-worth clients. This is a strong fit if you want top-tier T&E work with the option to work remotely.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good legal roles in White Plains don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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