White Plains has some nice education and training roles right now, from early childhood to senior fitness. All three of these are in-person and great if you like working directly with people.

Employer: Kev's Gym

Kev's Gym Location: White Plains, NY (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home)

(local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home) Pay: $35–$60 per class (45–60 minutes) / listed as $45–$60 per hour

(45–60 minutes) / listed as Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Lead fun Zumba, yoga, or gentle exercise classes for seniors. Flexible daytime schedule, no admin work, and you focus on teaching while they handle marketing, billing, and scheduling.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Location: Chappaqua Central School District (listed under White Plains, NY area)

(listed under White Plains, NY area) Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Schedule: 8:45 AM–2:15 PM , follows the school calendar

, follows the school calendar Support a Lead Teacher in a Pre-K classroom, helping kids learn through play and daily routines. Standout perk: employer-paid childcare for your own school-age kids during your work hours, plus sick time and basic benefits.

Employer: Mohawk Country Day School

Location: White Plains, NY 10603

Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (school-day hours)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–3:10 PM

Monday–Friday, Work alongside a Head Teacher in a combined Kindergarten/1st grade class on a 40-acre campus with outdoor learning, farm, and gardens. Great for future teachers who want hands-on experience and training in a supportive classroom.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and programs often post similar roles through the year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.