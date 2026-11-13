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White Plains
🎓 White Plains NY Education Jobs – Multiple Roles with $20+/hr Options
10 days ago
White Plains has some nice education and training roles right now, from early childhood to senior fitness. All three of these are in-person and great if you like working directly with people.
Certified Zumba / Senior Fitness Instructor
- Employer: Kev's Gym
- Location: White Plains, NY (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home)
- Pay: $35–$60 per class (45–60 minutes) / listed as $45–$60 per hour
- Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)
- Lead fun Zumba, yoga, or gentle exercise classes for seniors. Flexible daytime schedule, no admin work, and you focus on teaching while they handle marketing, billing, and scheduling.
Pre-K Teacher Assistant (UPK)
- Employer: Healthy Kids Programs
- Location: Chappaqua Central School District (listed under White Plains, NY area)
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
- Schedule: 8:45 AM–2:15 PM, follows the school calendar
- Support a Lead Teacher in a Pre-K classroom, helping kids learn through play and daily routines. Standout perk: employer-paid childcare for your own school-age kids during your work hours, plus sick time and basic benefits.
K / 1 Associate Teacher
- Employer: Mohawk Country Day School
- Location: White Plains, NY 10603
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (school-day hours)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–3:10 PM
- Work alongside a Head Teacher in a combined Kindergarten/1st grade class on a 40-acre campus with outdoor learning, farm, and gardens. Great for future teachers who want hands-on experience and training in a supportive classroom.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and programs often post similar roles through the year.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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