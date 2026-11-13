White Plains has a nice mix of driving and airport ground roles right now. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blair Logistics (Blair)

Blair Logistics (Blair) Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Earn **up to $3,500 per week*** plus **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Flatbed CDL-A role with weekend home time every week, high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul***), and a **2–4 year path to truck ownership. Good fit if you want to run as an owner-operator with no forced dispatch and support like fuel, maintenance discounts, and covered trailer maintenance.

Employer: Million Air Tallahassee (FBO at Westchester County Airport)

(FBO at Westchester County Airport) Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Outdoor airport ramp job working around private, military, and commercial aircraft. You’ll fuel and position planes, help with luggage, drive shuttle vehicles, and greet passengers and crew, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and ongoing training.

Employer: Million Air Tallahassee

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on role focused on fueling and servicing commercial aircraft, operating tugs and fuel trucks, and helping move and park planes. Great if you like working outside, don’t mind evenings/weekends, and want to build experience in aviation with a clear set of safety and training standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation and airport jobs tend to open up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.