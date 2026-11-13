White Plains has a solid mix of finance jobs right now, from hands-on billing to senior capital markets roles. Here are a few strong options if you’re looking to level up your money skills or your title.

Employer: New York Power Authority

New York Power Authority Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $102,000/year

Work on internal audits that touch operations, finance, compliance, and strategy for New York’s public power utility. You’ll evaluate controls, test data, present findings to management, and help close out audit issues—great fit if you have 2+ years of audit experience and want broad exposure.

Employer: SMBC Group

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000 – $170,000/year (plus potential annual incentive)

Senior role leading a settlements team that supports FX and US Treasuries trading, plus derivatives across New York, London, and Hong Kong. You’ll manage people, oversee daily settlements and risk controls, and drive process improvements—ideal if you have 10+ years in financial services and strong FX/derivatives knowledge.

Employer: First Legal

Location: Remote – must reside in NY or another listed state (company lists White Plains, NY in posting)

(company lists in posting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000 – $48,000/year

Entry-to-mid level billing role supporting the Depositions Division by creating accurate invoices and vendor payments. Monday–Friday daytime schedule, remote work, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and an internet stipend—good for anyone with prior billing or accounting experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.