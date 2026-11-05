📅 Free WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame induction Nov. 9

📅 Athletics Hall of Fame induction at White Plains High School

White Plains High School is honoring its sports history on Monday, Nov. 9 with the 11th annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the WPHS Media Center:

6:00 p.m. – Social reception

– Social reception 6:30 p.m. – Induction ceremony

The 2026 inductees are:

Dan Broderick (Class of 2011) – Soccer, ice hockey, lacrosse

– Soccer, ice hockey, lacrosse Conor Gilmartin-Donohue (Class of 2006) – Football, basketball, lacrosse

– Football, basketball, lacrosse Richard Holzer III (Class of 1962) – Football, track and field

– Football, track and field Lukas Repetti (Class of 2014) – Football, baseball

– Football, baseball Carolyn Donnelly Weldon (Class of 1978) – Cross country, track and field

– Cross country, track and field 1998–99 Varsity Boys Basketball Team – New York State Class A champions

The Athletics Hall of Fame, started in 2015, honors standout WPHS athletes and teams. After this year, it will include 115 individuals and three teams.

Family, friends, alumni, and community members are welcome to come celebrate these honorees.