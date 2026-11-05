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Lacrosse
📅 Free WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame induction Nov. 9
6 days ago
📅 Athletics Hall of Fame induction at White Plains High School
White Plains High School is honoring its sports history on Monday, Nov. 9 with the 11th annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the WPHS Media Center:
- 6:00 p.m. – Social reception
- 6:30 p.m. – Induction ceremony
The 2026 inductees are:
- Dan Broderick (Class of 2011) – Soccer, ice hockey, lacrosse
- Conor Gilmartin-Donohue (Class of 2006) – Football, basketball, lacrosse
- Richard Holzer III (Class of 1962) – Football, track and field
- Lukas Repetti (Class of 2014) – Football, baseball
- Carolyn Donnelly Weldon (Class of 1978) – Cross country, track and field
- 1998–99 Varsity Boys Basketball Team – New York State Class A champions
The Athletics Hall of Fame, started in 2015, honors standout WPHS athletes and teams. After this year, it will include 115 individuals and three teams.
Family, friends, alumni, and community members are welcome to come celebrate these honorees.
More Info: White Plains High School to induct six honorees in...
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