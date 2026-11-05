🏥 White Plains NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in White Plains, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Monte Nido Eating Disorder Center of Westchester

Monte Nido Eating Disorder Center of Westchester Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K–$120K + bonus

Lead the clinical team at a specialized adult eating disorder day program (PHP/IOP). You’ll oversee clinical quality, staffing, and budgets, and may also provide individual, group, or family therapy. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and more).

Employer: White Plains Hospital / White Plains Physician Services, P.C.

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, Mon–Fri, hours vary

Pay: Around $36,000/year (hiring rate)

Clinic-based MA role supporting a GI practice: rooming patients, vitals, assisting with procedures, EMR work, and keeping exam rooms stocked and clean. Good fit if you have basic medical terminology, EMR experience, and want steady weekday hours in a hospital-affiliated practice.

Employer: Elder Care Homecare

Location: White Plains, NY (Westchester & Rockland County clients)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem

Pay: From $19.65/hour

In-home care for seniors with flexible scheduling—days, nights, and live-in shifts available. You’ll help with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship; weekly pay, 401(k), health insurance, and referral bonuses are offered. Must have an HHA or PCA certificate and at least 6 months of caregiving experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in White Plains are hiring often, and experience builds fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.