📋 White Plains admin jobs with multiple $20–$40/hr openings

White Plains has some solid admin roles right now, from front desk to records and insurance work. Most are full-time, with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Specialty1 Partners (Westchester Implant and Oral Surgery Group)

Specialty1 Partners (Westchester Implant and Oral Surgery Group) Location: White Plains, NY (4 Cromwell Place)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hour

Handle dental insurance for a busy oral surgery office—verifying coverage, submitting claims, and helping patients understand their benefits. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of similar experience, are detail-focused, and like patient-facing work. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Aventiqo

Aventiqo Location: White Plains, NY 10601

Type: Contract – 12 months, 100% onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM (no flexibility)

Pay: $21–$22/hour, 40 hrs/week

Front desk role with phones, greeting visitors, mail handling, and office supply ordering, plus some support for accounting (invoices, payments, collections). Best for someone local with reliable commute who likes being the hub of the office.

Employer: V-Tech Solutions

V-Tech Solutions Location: Hybrid – White Plains, NY 10601

Type: Contract , about 37.5 hrs/week

, about Pay: $38–$40/hour

Work on document review, scanning, and organizing records in a management system. You’ll classify files, upload and index them, and keep everything accurate and confidential. Great if you have 3+ years in records/information management, are detail-oriented, and comfortable with repetitive but important tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.