📋 White Plains NY Admin Jobs with Multiple $25–$35/hr Roles

White Plains has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly. Here are a few admin roles with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc.

Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc. Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time (office-based)

(office-based) Pay: $20–$25 per hour (depending on experience)

Be the central hub for a $1.1B infrastructure project, supporting project managers, accounting, HR, and operations. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like variety in your day, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and handling confidential info.

Employer: Vtech Solution Inc (supporting NYPA)

(supporting NYPA) Location: White Plains, NY 10601 – Hybrid

Type: Contract

Pay: $30–$35 per hour

Help turn hard-copy files into a digital records system by prepping, scanning, and organizing documents. Great if you like quiet, focused work, have strong attention to detail, and some experience with records or content management systems.

Employer: ITG Larson (DU Family of Companies)

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $27–$33 per hour, based on experience

Handle customer invoices, billing records, and follow-ups for a security systems company that protects commercial and government sites. Training is provided on billing systems, so this is a nice step up if you’ve done office, customer service, or basic admin work before.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.