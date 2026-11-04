🏗️ White Plains NY Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

White Plains is busy with infrastructure and building work right now, and local firms are hiring experienced engineers. If you’ve got a solid technical background, there are several six-figure roles worth a look.

Employer: H2M architects + engineers

H2M architects + engineers Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time, exempt (salaried)

Salary: $140,000 – $195,000/year

Lead and grow H2M’s water and wastewater practice in a true doer-seller role. You’ll manage projects, guide a team, and drive business development for municipal and regional clients, helping deliver safe drinking water and reliable wastewater systems.

Highlights:

15+ years in consulting water/wastewater engineering; P.E. required

Mix of strategy, client-facing work, and technical leadership

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO, and professional development support

Employer: Addison Group (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: White Plains & NYC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year + bonus

Serve as the technical lead on multiple building projects while mentoring junior engineers. This role blends hands-on structural design with client interaction and offers a hybrid schedule between White Plains and NYC.

Highlights:

Licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) required

Lead gravity and lateral system design, reviews, and site visits

Medical, dental, 401(k), and commuting benefits

Employer: AI Engineers, Inc.

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Metro-North Railroad (MNR) construction management by preparing independent cost estimates and reviewing contractor proposals. Ideal if you know railroad work, force account estimating, and how outages and work windows affect costs.

Highlights:

15+ years of railroad construction cost estimating; MNR experience strongly preferred

of railroad construction cost estimating; MNR experience strongly preferred Heavy focus on change orders, force account review, and cost justification

Requires strong Excel skills and comfort with tools like Bluebeam

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—specialized engineering roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.