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🏥 White Plains NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring around White Plains, NY is steady right now, with options from hospitals to private practices. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and grow your career.
Licensed Mental Health Professionals (LCSW, LMHC, LMFT, Psychologist)
- Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services
- Location: White Plains, NY (Skilled Nursing Facilities & Assisted Living)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible scheduling)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in-person psychotherapy to older adults in nursing homes and assisted living communities. Fully licensed clinicians get private-practice-style autonomy, steady referrals, admin support (including an AI scribe), and full benefits with 401(k) match.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: 42 North Dental
- Location: White Plains, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55–$59 per hour (guaranteed hourly + chance to exceed base)
Join a busy, team-based dental office with steady patient flow, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits (medical, vision, free cleanings, 401(k), free CE + $350 CE reimbursement). Great fit if you want to focus on preventive care and patient education.
Nursing Technician 4F – Part Time Day
- Employer: White Plains Hospital
- Location: White Plains, NY (Medical-Surgical Acute 4F)
- Type: Part-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, alternating weekends & holidays, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM)
- Pay: $25.00–$37.50 per hour
Hands-on hospital role doing direct patient care (vital signs, ADLs, EKGs, specimen collection, transport, etc.) under RN supervision. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle a fast-paced unit, and either have or can get BLS within 6 months.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Tuckahoe Dental Office
- Location: White Plains, NY
- Type: In-person, 8–35 hours per week
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour
Chairside role supporting general, pediatric, and specialty dentistry, including X-rays, sterilization, and EMR tasks. Offers a flexible schedule plus benefits like 401(k) with match, paid sick time, parental leave, and professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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