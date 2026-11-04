🏥 White Plains NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Healthcare hiring around White Plains, NY is steady right now, with options from hospitals to private practices. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

CHE Behavioral Health Services Location: White Plains, NY (Skilled Nursing Facilities & Assisted Living)

(Skilled Nursing Facilities & Assisted Living) Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible scheduling)

(flexible scheduling) Salary: Not listed

Provide in-person psychotherapy to older adults in nursing homes and assisted living communities. Fully licensed clinicians get private-practice-style autonomy, steady referrals, admin support (including an AI scribe), and full benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: 42 North Dental

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55–$59 per hour (guaranteed hourly + chance to exceed base)

Join a busy, team-based dental office with steady patient flow, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits (medical, vision, free cleanings, 401(k), free CE + $350 CE reimbursement). Great fit if you want to focus on preventive care and patient education.

Employer: White Plains Hospital

Location: White Plains, NY (Medical-Surgical Acute 4F)

(Medical-Surgical Acute 4F) Type: Part-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, alternating weekends & holidays, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM )

(Mon–Fri, alternating weekends & holidays, ) Pay: $25.00–$37.50 per hour

Hands-on hospital role doing direct patient care (vital signs, ADLs, EKGs, specimen collection, transport, etc.) under RN supervision. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle a fast-paced unit, and either have or can get BLS within 6 months.

Employer: Tuckahoe Dental Office

Location: White Plains, NY

Type: In-person, 8–35 hours per week

In-person, Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Chairside role supporting general, pediatric, and specialty dentistry, including X-rays, sterilization, and EMR tasks. Offers a flexible schedule plus benefits like 401(k) with match, paid sick time, parental leave, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.