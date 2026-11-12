🏥 White Marsh MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

White Marsh is busy on the healthcare side right now—great mix of hospital, imaging, and clinic roles. If you’re licensed and want solid pay close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Patient First

Patient First Location: White Marsh Station, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.50 – $40.50/hour (DOE)

Highlights: Ambulatory care role with a strong focus on warm, friendly patient service and teamwork. You’ll give meds, assist in emergencies, and support patients and families—plus get robust benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, and paid leave).

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp.

Location: White Marsh Station, MD

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary) ; exact pay shown via their online estimator

Competitive pay with ; exact pay shown via their online estimator Highlights: BCBA/BCaBA role with flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and work in home, school, and community settings. Comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: Johns Hopkins Imaging, White Marsh, MD

Type: PRN / Casual, Day Shift

Salary: $53.00 – $57.00/hour

Highlights: PRN mammo role using cutting-edge imaging tech in a teaching-focused environment. Great if you want high hourly pay, career growth, and free parking while working with a diverse patient mix.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: White Marsh, MD

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6:00pm)

Salary: $34.62 – $61.11/hour + $15,000 sign-on bonus

+ Highlights: Full-time Rad Tech role with modern equipment, strong mentorship, and tuition reimbursement. Includes generous PTO, comprehensive benefits, 403(b) with employer contributions, and free parking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.