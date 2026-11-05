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Books & Literature

📅 Library bookmobile visit at White Marsh Nov 5

7 days ago
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📅 Suffolk Library bookmobile visit to White Marsh

The Suffolk Public Library Bookmobile (SPL2Go) is coming to White Marsh at Eagle's Landing, 5 Stacy Dr on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

You can:

  • Browse and check out books
  • Use free Wi‑Fi
  • Sign up for a library card
  • Talk with library staff about community resources and upcoming programs

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re grabbing a new read or just stopping by to say hello.

Note: Bookmobile visits are weather permitting.

More Info: SPL2Go @ White Marsh - Suffolk Pub...

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