📅 Library bookmobile visit at White Marsh Nov 5

📅 Suffolk Library bookmobile visit to White Marsh

The Suffolk Public Library Bookmobile (SPL2Go) is coming to White Marsh at Eagle's Landing, 5 Stacy Dr on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

You can:

Browse and check out books

Use free Wi‑Fi

Sign up for a library card

Talk with library staff about community resources and upcoming programs

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re grabbing a new read or just stopping by to say hello.

Note: Bookmobile visits are weather permitting.