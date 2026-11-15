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🎁 Family-Friendly Freebies in White Lake Charter Township
White Lake Charter Township neighbors are sharing some fun free items for kids and families. Here are a few you can pick up near Oxbow Lake and Elizabeth Lake Roads.
Caterpillar Tunnel (Oxbow Lk and Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Item: Fun collapsible caterpillar tunnel for kids to crawl through
Condition: Not stated (check photos)
Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Details: Great for indoor or outdoor play. Folds down for easy storage.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Fairy Wand (Oxbow Lk and Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Item: Fairy wand toy
Features: Lights up and makes sounds
Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Details: Fun dress-up or pretend play accessory for kids. Check photos for style and size.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Building Blocks (Oxbow Lk and Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Item: Set of wooden building blocks
Material: Wood
Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Details: Classic wooden blocks for stacking and building. Exact number and sizes not listed—check the photos.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Toy Bows and Arrows (Oxbow Lk and Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Item: Toy bows and arrows set
Includes: 3 bows, 2 arrows
Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Details: Great for pretend play. Check photos to see style and size; be sure to use with adult supervision.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Nerf Football (Oxbow Lk and Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Item: Nerf football
Condition: A little wear and tear but good condition
Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)
Details: Soft foam-style football, good for backyard play. See photos for exact look.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
These free deals can go quickly, so if something looks useful for your family, click through and message the poster soon to arrange a pickup time.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.