White Lake Charter Township neighbors are sharing some fun free items for kids and families. Here are a few you can pick up near Oxbow Lake and Elizabeth Lake Roads.

Item: Fun collapsible caterpillar tunnel for kids to crawl through

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)

Details: Great for indoor or outdoor play. Folds down for easy storage.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Fairy wand toy

Features: Lights up and makes sounds

Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)

Details: Fun dress-up or pretend play accessory for kids. Check photos for style and size.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Set of wooden building blocks

Material: Wood

Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)

Details: Classic wooden blocks for stacking and building. Exact number and sizes not listed—check the photos.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Toy bows and arrows set

Includes: 3 bows, 2 arrows

Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)

Details: Great for pretend play. Check photos to see style and size; be sure to use with adult supervision.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Nerf football

Condition: A little wear and tear but good condition

Location: White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County, Michigan (near Oxbow Lk & Elizabeth Lk Rds)

Details: Soft foam-style football, good for backyard play. See photos for exact look.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

These free deals can go quickly, so if something looks useful for your family, click through and message the poster soon to arrange a pickup time.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.