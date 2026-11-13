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Oakland County
⚠️ Township offices closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26
7 days ago
⚠️ White Lake Township offices closed on Thanksgiving
White Lake Township offices will be closed all day on Thursday, November 26, 2026 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
If you need to handle township business, plan to visit before or after November 26 or use the township’s online services instead.
This closure applies to township offices in White Lake Township, Oakland County, MI.
More Info: Township Closed Thanksgiving Day | White Lake Town...
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