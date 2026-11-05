Free Christmas at the Inn event at museum

Christmas at the Inn returns to the White House Inn Museum at 412 Hwy 76, White House on Saturday, November 21 from 9:00 AM to Noon, offering free holiday fun for families. Activities include photos with Santa at the stagecoach, Christmas storytellers, carolers, living history demonstrations, pioneer Christmas crafts, and refreshments. Admission is FREE.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of White House,TN - Government