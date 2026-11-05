🏥 White Hall, AR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

White Hall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics, hospitals, and behavioral health. If you’re in nursing or mental health, there are some strong full-time options right now.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: White Hall, AR (long-term care facilities)

(long-term care facilities) Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role is all about on-site primary care for residents in skilled nursing and long-term care. Good fit if you value longer-term patient relationships, elder care, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice coverage) with a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System (UHS)

(UHS) Location: White Hall, AR (outpatient)

(outpatient) Salary: Not listed (UHS follows pay-transparency rules)

Not listed (UHS follows pay-transparency rules) Type: Full-time (40 hours)

Work with kids, teens, and adults in an outpatient setting, with options for clinic, school, or home-based therapy. Ideal if you have a Master’s in a Human Services field and Arkansas licensure (LAC, LPC, LMFT, LPE-I, PLMSW, LMSW, or LCSW) and want solid benefits, PTO, and room to grow within a large health system.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital

Location: White Hall, AR (inpatient rehab & behavioral health hospital)

(inpatient rehab & behavioral health hospital) Schedule: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great for an experienced RN who loves teaching and quality improvement. You’ll run staff education and orientation, lead CPR training, and manage the hospital-wide infection prevention program, with access to strong benefits, tuition/loan assistance, and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.