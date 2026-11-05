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Pie Story Time at Cleveland Public Library
3 days ago
White County Public Library-Cleveland will host a Pie Story Time on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 AM at the Cleveland Public Library. Children ages 0–5 can enjoy a fall-themed story, music, and a craft activity.
This content is adapted from materials provided by White County Public Library-Cleveland
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