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White Center
Free BIPGM Makers Markets open this weekend in White Center
By Editor,9 days ago
The BIPGM Makers Markets will bring artists and shoppers together at the White Center HUB this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, and again the weekend Dec. 5 and 6.
Admission is FREE, and organizers say visitors can take part in a free crafting activity.
The markets will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the HUB in White Center (map below).
Organizers extended an invitation to shoppers from Burien, Des Moines and neighboring communities. The markets give visitors a chance to discover and support participating BIPGM artists.
More information is available on the [Heartful Rootz events page here and the Eventbrite listing.