The BIPGM Makers Markets will bring artists and shoppers together at the White Center HUB this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, and again the weekend Dec. 5 and 6.

Admission is FREE, and organizers say visitors can take part in a free crafting activity.

The markets will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the HUB in White Center (map below).

Organizers extended an invitation to shoppers from Burien, Des Moines and neighboring communities. The markets give visitors a chance to discover and support participating BIPGM artists.

More information is available on the [Heartful Rootz events page here and the Eventbrite listing.