🏥 White Bear Lake Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

White Bear Lake has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on patient care to wellness and recovery. If you like helping people feel better and move better, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: White Bear Lake, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission 10%–60% based on product and productivity, with at least applicable minimum wage per hour worked

Work one-on-one with members doing assisted stretching and recovery sessions (PNF, contract-relax, percussion tools, breathing drills). You’ll build custom programs, help people move and feel better, and enjoy perks like a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k) with match, and full-time medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: White Bear Lake, MN

Type: On-call / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Provide PT services for residents, from creating and updating care plans to setting functional goals and planning discharges. You’ll also educate families and staff on each resident’s care plan. Current MN PT license and a bachelor’s degree are required.

Employer: Signature Orthodontics

Location: White Bear Lake, MN

Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs, ~26 hrs/week)

Pay: $30.00–$36.00 per hour

Split your time between chairside assisting and treatment coordinating in a long-standing ortho practice where people tend to stay. You’ll take photos/X-rays, present treatment and financial plans, and support patients through their smile journey. Includes PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, 401(k) with 3% match, CE, and a small, stable team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a schedule or benefit mix that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.