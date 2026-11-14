Stranahan's Oldest Yet: Mountain Angel 14-Year

Stranahan's

Fourteen years is a long time to leave American single malt in wood, and Stranahan's has now bottled that much of it. Mountain Angel 14-Year-Old, announced on October 29, 2026, is the Denver distillery's oldest release to date and the third age-stated bottle in its Mountain Angel line.





Three Kinds of Wood Over 14 Years

The whiskey is made from 100 percent malted barley and spent roughly its first 10 years in new charred American white oak. It then moved into Cognac casks for about three years and three months, and finished with a nine-month stay in Hungarian Tokaji wine casks. Tokaji is the sweet wine of Hungary's Tokaj region, so the last stretch of aging leans toward the dried-fruit side of the whiskey rather than the oak side.





It was reduced with Eldorado Spring water from the Colorado Rocky Mountains and bottled at 94.6 proof (47.3 percent ABV). Stranahan's points to the altitude of its warehouse, a mile above sea level, as the reason for a substantial angel's share, the portion that evaporates from the barrels over the years.





What the Brand Says It Tastes Like

According to the distillery's tasting notes, the nose runs to candied apricot, orange marmalade, prune and raisin. The palate adds baked apple, stone fruit, vanilla, caramel, tobacco and pepper in a velvety texture, and the finish brings tropical notes, dark chocolate and oak spice. These are the producer's descriptions, not independent reviews.





A Blender's Case for the Tokaji Finish

Head Blender Justin Aden framed the release as part of a longer story. "Our Mountain Angel family reflects more than 22 years of pioneering the American single malt category and our commitment to showing what aging a mile above sea level can achieve," Aden said.





On the finishing casks, he said, "Hungarian Tokaji casks beautifully complement Stranahan's naturally fruity character, adding a richness to the mouthfeel that balances the oak spice developed over 14 total years of aging."





Where It Sits in the Lineup

Mountain Angel already includes a 10-Year-Old aged in new charred American oak and a 12-Year-Old finished in Port casks. The 14-Year-Old extends that ladder by two years and swaps the finishing wine again, from Port to Tokaji, with a Cognac stage in between.





The timing also fits the category. American single malt received a federal standard of identity from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in early 2025, and Stranahan's has been releasing older and more elaborate bottles since. Readers can see how the brand has been marking milestones in recent months in Stranahan's Releases Colorado's Oldest Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey and Stranahan's Honors Colorado Pioneers on 150th Anniversary.





Price and Where to Find It

Suggested retail is $129.99 for a 750 ml bottle. The whiskey debuts in October 2026 at Stranahan's Distillery in Denver, the Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen, and select retailers in Colorado, California, Texas and Florida. A national rollout is planned to follow, though no date has been given.





For anyone who has been watching American single malt creep past the ten-year mark, this is a bottle worth tracking. Whether the Cognac and Tokaji layers add up to more than the sum of their parts will be settled by independent tastings once it reaches shelves.