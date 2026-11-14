Every bottle that leaves Frey Ranch carries the same line embossed into the glass: "Be good to the land, and the land will be good to you." It reads like a farm-stand slogan until you look at how the Nevada distillery actually works. Now Food & Wine has put the couple behind it, Colby and Ashley Frey, at the top of its 2026 Drinks Visionaries list as Distillers of the Year.





The honor, reported by Food & Wine writer Dylan Ettinger, is part of the magazine's annual program recognizing people changing the beverage industry. The Freys sit alongside Bartender of the Year Shawn Lickliter, Brewer of the Year Ashleigh Carter and Wine Community Leader Christopher Renfro. Among whiskey makers, they are the pick for the year.





A Distillery Where the Grain Never Leaves the Farm

Frey Ranch is built on a high-desert farm in Nevada, and nearly everything in the glass starts in its own fields. The Freys grow the corn, rye, wheat and barley that go into their whiskey, and they malt grain on site. That puts them among the few true estate distilleries in the United States, a label that most brands with a farm on the label cannot honestly claim.





The distinction matters to anyone who has followed the craft boom. Plenty of American whiskey is made from grain bought on the commodity market, distilled somewhere else and sold under a rural-sounding name. Frey Ranch controls the seed, the soil and the still, which means it can decide what to plant based on what tastes best rather than what a broker has in stock.





Flavor Over Yield

That control shows up in the choices the Freys make in the field. According to the Food & Wine profile, they select grain varieties for their whiskey quality rather than for the size of the harvest, and they run experiments across many mash bills. Colby Frey puts the logic plainly: "Starting with the best possible grain is the best way to get the best whiskey."





It is a farmer's argument, and it has produced some unusual bottlings. WhiskeyPulse has covered one of the more offbeat results, with Frey Ranch using triticale in a whiskey mash bill, a wheat-rye hybrid rarely seen in a stillhouse.





Nevada's First License Since Prohibition

The family's ties to the land run deep. The Freys have farmed in Nevada since 1854, more than 170 years of knowledge handed down through generations, and their roots there predate Nevada's statehood. Distilling came much later. Food & Wine reports that the couple received a distilling license in 2013, the first issued in the state since Prohibition, and laid the first barrels down in 2014.





Then came the wait. The Freys held their flagship bourbon back for five years before releasing it, a stretch in which a young brand typically feels pressure to sell something, anything, to cover costs. Having a working farm underneath the business likely helped them sit on the barrels.





The Ten-Year Milestone

That patience paid off this year with a 10-year-old bourbon, which Food & Wine describes as the oldest whiskey distilled and aged in Nevada's high desert. Dry heat and wide temperature swings make for a different aging environment than Kentucky, and a decade in that climate is a statement. For a closer look at the bottle, see WhiskeyPulse's report on how Frey Ranch's 10-year bourbon redefines craft aging.





Closing the Loop on the Farm

The sustainability side of the operation is practical rather than decorative. Spent grain from the stills goes to a neighboring dairy as feed. Manure comes back to the fields as fertilizer, and water used in production is reused for irrigation. The result is a cycle in which waste from one step feeds the next, which is how a farm has always run and how a factory rarely does.





Ashley Frey draws that line herself: "I always tell people we're a farm, not a factory." Colby Frey frames the same idea in terms of time: "We're long-term thinkers as farmers." Both comments explain why the distillery has been willing to age whiskey for years before selling it.





Who Did It First, and Who Did It Best

Grain-to-glass is no longer a rare pitch, and Ashley Frey is not interested in claiming ownership of it. "I try not to think, 'Who did it first?' but really focus on, 'Who did it best?'" she says. That is a reasonable standard for a category crowded with farm-themed branding.





What It Means for Drinkers

For enthusiasts, the recognition is a reminder to read labels closely. A bottle from an estate distillery tells you where the grain was grown, who malted it and how long it sat in wood, details that are often blurry on a sourced whiskey. The Freys also run a membership offering for fans, covered in WhiskeyPulse's explainer on the $999 Tractor Tailgate Club.





A national food and drink magazine naming a Nevada farm family its Distillers of the Year also says something about where American whiskey is heading. The center of gravity is no longer only Kentucky and Tennessee, and the producers getting attention are the ones who can show their work from seed to barrel.