The Grain Behind the Sweetness

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Corn is the foundation of bourbon, legally and in flavor. Federal rules require that the grain bill, called the mash bill, be at least 51 percent corn, and most bourbons use far more. The grain affects sweetness, body and the way other grains show up in the glass. Distillery blogs, whiskey education sites and spirits writers explain the same basics, and the six points below cover them. Some sources are brand-affiliated, so the figures are best treated as typical examples, not universal rules. Knowing how corn works helps you read a mash bill and predict what a bourbon might taste like. Next time you see a percentage on a distillery tour or website, you will know what it means for the flavor in your glass.

The Legal Floor of 51 Percent

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Under U.S. federal rules, a whiskey is not bourbon unless corn is the majority grain. The minimum is 51 percent of the mash bill, and the rest can be rye, wheat or malted barley. That minimum is a floor, not a recipe. Some distillers use only a little more than the minimum, while others use 80 percent or higher. The rules also require new charred oak barrels and other conditions, but the corn requirement is the best-known. It explains why bourbon is considered an American style rooted in a crop the country grows in abundance. The figure also gives distillers a wide range of choices for balancing flavor.

What Typical Bills Look Like

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Most bourbons use well above the legal minimum. One source puts a typical bill around 70 percent corn, another puts the common range at 60 to 75 percent, and a third cites 70, 80 or even 90 percent at many distilleries. The remaining grain is made up of rye or wheat for flavor, and malted barley for enzymes that help convert starch into sugar. Estimates differ, which shows that no single recipe defines the category. When a label lists a mash bill, you can use the corn percentage as a clue to sweetness and body. The more corn, the more the profile tends toward sweet and round, while less corn leaves room for spice and grain flavors.

Why Corn Tastes Sweet

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Corn is rich in starch, which converts to glucose, and sources link that sugar to bourbon's easily recognizable sweetness. Rabbit Hole Distillery makes the same point, saying the grain's prominence is the reason for bourbon's characteristic sweetness compared with other whiskeys. During fermentation, the sugar becomes alcohol, but flavor compounds remain and carry through distillation. Combined with oak, which adds vanilla and caramel notes, the result is a profile that many describe as round and sweet. That sweetness is not added sugar, which is not allowed in bourbon, but a product of grain and wood. It is why many people find bourbon approachable.

When Corn Just Clears the Bar

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At the legal minimum of 51 percent, corn gives sweetness without dominating, and more of the character comes from the secondary grains. A whiskey at the low end tends to taste spicier, drier and more complex, with the rye or wheat and malt speaking up. Distilleries that choose a lower corn percentage often do so to showcase other grains. Such bourbons can appeal to drinkers who find high-corn whiskeys too sweet. Reading the mash bill on a bottle can help you predict this. The principle is simple: the less corn, the more the other grains show, and the more the whiskey will taste like its recipe's supporting cast.

Four Roses and Its Two Mash Bills

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Four Roses is known for using two mash bills, which show how corn percentage shapes style. One has 60 percent corn and the other has 75 percent. Both include rye and malted barley, and the distillery pairs them with different yeast strains to produce multiple recipes. The result is a range of flavors from a small set of choices. Differences in corn percentage change body and sweetness, while yeast changes the fruit and spice notes. The distillery is often used as an example of how mash bill details matter. If you ever get a chance to taste the recipes side by side, the contrast is a helpful lesson.

Jim Beam's High-Corn Recipe

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Jim Beam's standard bill is reported at about 77 percent corn, 13 percent rye and 10 percent malted barley. It is a good example of a classic high-corn bourbon recipe, with enough rye for a note of spice and enough barley to help with fermentation. The corn gives a sweet, full-bodied base. Such a mash bill is common across Kentucky distilleries, which is why many bourbons share a family resemblance. Comparing the bill with others, such as the lower-corn recipes at Four Roses, helps you see how small changes shift the result. As with all published recipes, check the distillery's own information for current details.