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A Whiskey-Titled Drama Lands at Amazon

A title with the word whiskey in it does not usually come from a streaming development slate, but Whiskey Matriarch is now one of the projects Amazon is working on. According to Deadline, the studio is developing the drama series with Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson attached to star and executive produce. Amazon declined to comment, and details about the story have not been disclosed.





Whether the show deals with the spirits business directly is not something the early reporting settles. The title points toward it, but with the plot under wraps, readers should treat any guess about the storyline as exactly that.





How the Project Got to Amazon

Deadline reports that the series sold to Amazon in a competitive process after first being set up at Universal Television. That path, a studio setup followed by a bidding situation, suggests more than one buyer was interested, though the report does not name the other parties.





The series was created by Alesia Dangerfield, described as an up-and-coming Los Angeles-based writer from Maryland. She is also writing and executive producing. Dangerfield was previously on the writing staff of Paramount+'s reboot of The Game, and is represented by TFC Management and CAA.





The Team Behind the Camera

Sisters Attica and Tembi Locke are also writing and executive producing. The pair co-created Netflix's From Scratch, which starred Zoe Saldaña, and are co-showrunners on Peacock's Before I Let Go. Attica Locke has worked with Henson before, on Fox's Empire.





Malcolm D. Lee is attached as director and executive producer. The remaining executive producers named are Dominique Telson and Michael Scott Allen of Blackmaled Productions, and Jamila Jordan of TPH Entertainment, Henson's company. Third Road Production is also listed among the production companies, alongside Blackmaled and TPH.





Where Henson Stands Right Now

Henson has a full schedule around this project. Deadline notes her recent work includes Netflix's Why Did I Get Married Again? and her Broadway debut in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, opposite Cedric the Entertainer. Her next project is Netflix's Give Me Some Sugah, directed by Tasha Smith.





Her company, TPH Entertainment, has a first-look television deal with Fox Entertainment Studios and a two-picture film deal with Netflix, struck in October 2025. Its documentary Darlene Love: I Know Where I've Been won the 2026 People's Choice Documentary Award at TIFF.





What Is Still Unknown

This is a development announcement, not a greenlight. No premiere date, episode count, supporting cast or logline has been made public. For whiskey fans, the useful takeaway is narrow: a drama with whiskey in its title now has a streaming home, a lead and a creative team, and everything else will have to wait for Amazon to say more.