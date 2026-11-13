Woodford Reserve

Rye Gets the Double Oaked Treatment

Woodford Reserve is bringing the barrel-finishing method behind one of its signature releases to rye. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Rye launches nationwide in November 2026 as a permanent addition to the lineup, at a suggested retail price of $55 for a 750 mL bottle. It is also sold at the distillery and through online retailers, including the distillery's website.





How the Double Oaking Works

The base is Kentucky straight rye aged five to seven years in a standard barrel, toasted for 10 minutes and charred for 25 seconds. The whiskey then moves into a second new oak barrel with a longer 30-minute toast and a brief 5- to 10-second char. That second maturation lasts up to a year and averages about eight months. The barrels are then emptied, and the whiskey is batched, proofed and bottled.





Mash Bill and Proof

The mash bill is 53% rye, 33% corn and 14% malted barley, the same recipe as Woodford's standard rye. It is bottled at 90.4 proof (45.2% ABV), like virtually all of Woodford's core expressions.





What to Expect in the Glass

Master distiller Elizabeth McCall describes it as "a velvety rich expression of rye" with notes of roasted espresso, caramel, lemon custard and candied pecan. Early reviewer impressions vary: one sample review reports banana and fruit notes alongside maple, black pepper, dried fig, oak, leather and dark chocolate, and a partner site describes vanilla bean, dark chocolate, brown sugar and baked apple with cinnamon and rye spice. Treat the notes beyond McCall's as individual impressions.





A Rye for People Who Say They Don't Like Rye

McCall's pitch for the bottle is direct: "This is a rye whiskey for people who say they don't like rye whiskey." She also said, "We always knew that rye would be the second permanent product of the Barrel Finish series, but we wanted to wait until the right time to bring it to consumers." McCall took over whiskey making from longtime master distiller Chris Morris in 2023.





Where It Fits in the Line

Double Oaked Bourbon debuted in 2012 and became one of Woodford Reserve's signature releases. The rye is the first in the lineup to get the same double-barrel treatment. A related bottle, Double Double Oaked Bourbon, spends roughly two years in its second barrel; it was previously distillery-only and expanded to nationwide distribution in early 2025.





Pricing in Practice

Shelf prices run above the suggested price. Listings show $59.99 at several retailers, with a regular price of $64.99 at one. Some stores are taking pre-orders with estimated delivery by mid-November, so confirm the price and shipping before you buy.