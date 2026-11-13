Wigle Whiskey

A Pittsburgh Cookie Gets a Bottle

Eat'n Park's Smiley Cookie has turned up on birthday tables, in office break rooms and at Steelers rallies across Western Pennsylvania for decades. Now it has a liquid counterpart. Wigle Whiskey , the Strip District distillery, has teamed up with the restaurant chain on Smiley Cookie Whiskey, a limited-edition flavored whiskey timed to the cookie's 40th anniversary.





The release pairs two names that Pittsburghers treat as local property. One is a sugar cookie with a grinning face piped in icing. The other is a craft distillery named for a figure from the region's own whiskey history. Wigle chief operating officer Alex Moser framed the project as a natural extension of the distillery's habit of experimenting. "At Wigle, we are always pushing the boundaries of distilling to create innovative, small-batch whiskeys," he said, adding that the team is "excited to bottle up the familiar flavor of Smiley Cookies in a whiskey that celebrates two hometown favorites."





What Is in the Bottle

Base spirit and flavoring

According to Wigle's product listing, the base is a light corn whiskey. Vanilla beans are macerated in it for roughly a week, and the spirit is then sweetened with white cane sugar before bottling. That is a different approach from simply stirring in flavoring after the fact: the vanilla is steeped in the spirit itself, which is how the distillery aims to reproduce the taste of the cookie.





Light whiskey is a federal category for spirit distilled at a higher proof than conventional straight whiskeys, and it carries a neutral character. That makes it a sensible canvas for a dessert-style; Good Spirits stores while supplies last. Shipping rules vary by state, so out-of-state buyers should check the distillery's site for eligibility.





No exact on-sale date appeared in the coverage reviewed for this report, which was published on October 27, 2026, and the number of bottles produced has not been disclosed.





The Cookie Behind the Collaboration

A 40-year run

Eat'n Park began baking its version of the cookie in 1986, around the time it added in-store bakeries. The cookie was adapted from a treat an Eat'n Park employee had enjoyed as a child in Western Pennsylvania, and early production came from Warner's Bakery in Titusville, Pennsylvania. The company trademarked the Smiley Cookie in 1987 and has defended the name and design in court and with cease-and-desist letters, including a 2010 federal suit in Texas and a 2024 letter sent to bakeries in St. Louis.





The cookie now anchors the brand's identity. It appears in the logo, a costumed Smiley character works events around the region, and a 1974 milk truck known as the Cookie Cruiser serves as a branded vehicle. Eat'n Park also issues seasonal versions. Monster Mash Smiley Cookies, with a jack-o'-lantern, a monster and a mummy, are out for Halloween this week, and a limited strawberry version arrived in May 2026. The cookie was also voted the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in PA.





What Eat'n Park said

Brooks Broadhurst, Eat'n Park's senior vice president of food systems transformation, said Smiley Cookies have been part of "so many cherished traditions for generations of Pittsburghers." That sentiment explains why the company has been willing to license the image to a spirit. For a brand built on nostalgia, a 40th anniversary is a reason to widen the cookie's reach beyond the dessert case.





Wigle's Habit of Local Collaboration

A distillery with a history lesson in its name

Wigle started operations in 2011 and opened to the public in March 2012 on Smallman Street in the Strip District. The founding group included members of the Meyer family and Alexander Grelli. The name comes from Philip Wigle, who was convicted of treason in 1794 for his part in the Whiskey Rebellion and later pardoned by George Washington. The Nutting Corporation bought the company in 2022 after years of family ownership.





The distillery's catalog runs well beyond whiskey. It includes rye and wheat whiskeys, Pennsylvania bourbons, barrel-finished and flavored whiskeys, Dutch-style gins, rums, vodkas, aquavits, liqueurs, bitters and bottled cocktails. The American Craft Spirits Association has named it the most awarded craft distillery in the country in several years, most recently 2025, and Pittsburgh City Paper has voted it the city's best distillery every year from 2012 through 2025.





Not the first Eat'n Park tie-up this year

The Smiley Cookie bottling follows the pickle-themed releases that accompanied Picklesburgh 2026, when Eat'n Park sold limited Pickle Smiley Cookies and Wigle released a Spicy Eau de Pickle aquavit made with The Pickled Chef. That earlier release was covered separately on this site. Taken together, the two projects show a distillery comfortable moving between historical themes, such as its Cherry Bounce revival, and food-driven novelties.





Where It Fits in the Flavored Whiskey Market

Flavored whiskey has been a major commercial category for years, and dessert-inspired bottlings appeal to drinkers who want something sweet and easy to pour. At 35 percent ABV and a vanilla-forward profile, this one looks aimed at that crowd, as well as at Pittsburgh locals who want a keepsake tied to the cookie. Readers who prefer a drier, grain-forward spirit will find little here, and that is probably the point: the product is built around a flavor memory, not around an aging program.





Because the base is a neutral light corn whiskey, the likeliest uses are served cold, over ice, or mixed into drinks that already call for vanilla, such as a milk-based cocktail or an old fashioned variation. Those serving ideas are an editorial observation, not a recommendation from Wigle or Eat'n Park, and the distillery has not published official serving suggestions in the material reviewed.





What Enthusiasts Should Take From It

For collectors, regional collaborations like this one are worth noting even when the liquid itself is not a serious sipper. A limited bottling tied to a 40th anniversary and sold with a cookie at the point of sale is the kind of item that tends to become a conversation piece. For everyone else, it is a reminder that craft distilleries often use local brands to reach people who would never walk into a tasting room for a rye.





The bottle is on shelves now at the distillery, its mall shop and participating state stores, and available by mail where shipping is permitted. As with any alcohol product, it is intended for adults of legal drinking age.