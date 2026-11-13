Wilder Heart

A New Name Enters a Crowded American Whiskey Aisle

Wilder Heart, a new American whiskey brand built around the outdoors, went public on October 27, 2026 with two bottles: Wilder Heart Whiskey and Wilder Heart Cask Strength. The brand is based in New York, and both releases come with the same set of claims on the label and in the pitch. Each is made from three distinct mash bills, aged a minimum of four years, and has nothing added.





That last phrase is the one the company leans on hardest. In the brand's own description, the whiskey contains corn, rye, wheat and malted barley, limestone-filtered water and yeast, and nothing else. For drinkers who have grown wary of additives and vague labeling in the category, a short, plain ingredient list is a deliberate talking point rather than a footnote.





The launch lands in a market where shelves are already packed, and the company says as much. Doug Ward, the whiskey industry veteran who serves as VP of Sales and Strategy and runs the brand's commercial strategy and day-to-day operations, framed the challenge this way: "Whiskey drinkers now have more choice than ever, are more knowledgeable and ready to try something new, so a new brand needs to give them a genuine reason to pick up a bottle and open it. For us, that starts with the quality of the whiskey, and the experience and story behind it. Wilder Heart is strong on both fronts; there's a lot to discover about the brand and the whiskey. We set out to create something with real character that brings fresh energy to American whiskey."





The Two Bottles at a Glance

The lineup is a straightforward pairing: an everyday-proof bottle and a barrel-strength sibling. Here is what the company has published for each.





Wilder Heart Whiskey: 94 Proof at $44.99

The core release carries a suggested retail price of $44.99. It is a blend of three mash bills aged for a minimum of four years and bottled at 47% ABV, or 94 proof. That proof sits a few points above the 80 to 90 range common to a lot of mainstream American whiskey, which gives it a bit more weight without moving into high-octane territory.





The tasting notes supplied with the launch describe a nose of fresh peach and apricot, alongside brown sugar, cinnamon and zesty orange peel. On the palate the brand lists red apple, citrus and soft vanilla, with a hint of roasted marshmallow. The finish is described as bright and gentle, with crisp apple, lemon peel and a lingering warmth. It is a fruit-forward profile on paper, closer to orchard and citrus than to the heavy oak and char that define many older bourbons.





Wilder Heart Cask Strength: 117.5 Proof at $69.99

The second bottle is priced at a suggested $69.99 and is bottled at 58.75% ABV, or 117.5 proof. The company identifies this as batch 1, which signals that later batches may land at different proofs, a normal trait of cask strength programs where the whiskey is not cut down to a fixed number.





Its notes lean darker. The nose is described as honey, cherry and blackberry, followed on the palate by tart cherry, baked apple, brown sugar and butterscotch. The finish is called long and evolving, with dark fruit, clove, sweet oak and lingering vanilla. The brand says it is softer on the palate than its proof might suggest and that it reveals more spice and toasted oak as it rests in the glass, which is the kind of behavior worth testing with a few minutes of patience and, if you like, a few drops of water.





What "Three Mash Bills" and "Nothing Added" Actually Tell You

The announcement stresses that the whiskey is blended from three mash bills, but it does not publish the recipes, the percentages or the distillery where the liquid was made. That is worth noting for anyone who likes to dig into provenance. A mash bill is simply the grain recipe a distiller ferments, and using several of them lets a blender balance spicier, sweeter and softer components in the final whiskey. What the release confirms is the grain list across the brand as a whole: corn, rye, wheat and malted barley.





Likewise, "nothing added" is the company's phrase, and the brand defines it by pointing to the ingredient list above. Buyers who care about the details will want to look for further disclosure on the label and the brand's site, such as where the whiskey was distilled and how it was bottled, because the launch materials do not spell those points out.





The four-year minimum age statement is a more concrete signal. It places both bottles in the young-to-mid range for premium American whiskey, old enough to have shed the raw edges of new make but short of the long-aged territory that commands steeper prices. At $44.99 for the core bottle, the pricing sits in the middle of the shelf for a branded, higher-proof, age-stated pour.





The Story Behind the Brand

A Podcast Community Turned Whiskey Label

Wilder Heart did not start as a bottle. According to the company, it builds on the community that the Wilder Heart podcast has developed over the past few years, a show that charts tales of wild adventures, great friends and new discoveries shared over a whiskey. The brand is co-founded by whiskey enthusiast and storyteller Nate Woodruff of Whisky with a View and by VCL North America.





The creator-to-brand path is well worn in spirits at this point, and it comes with a built-in audience that a brand launching cold would have to buy. Whether that audience translates into repeat purchases will depend on what is in the glass, which is the point Ward makes himself.





The Backing: VCL North America

VCL North America is part of UK-based spirits business VCL Vintners. The company says VCL brings expertise in cask management, maturation and independent bottling. That description matters for a brand whose pitch rests on blending and aging decisions, and it fits with a model in which a team selects and finishes whiskey rather than building a distillery from scratch. The release does not state that this is how Wilder Heart was made, so readers should treat that as context rather than a confirmed detail.





"The Wild Isn't a Place"

The brand's philosophy is stated plainly in its materials: the wild is not a place, it is a mindset, and not every adventure can be measured in miles. Woodruff put the idea in personal terms: "Some of the best whiskey moments don't happen around a table. They happen at the end of a long day outside, around a fire, with people you've just met. It's moments like this which inspired us to launch Wilder Heart, and root everything we do as a brand in the wild: celebrating it, protecting it, enjoying it and living it. For some it's a place, but mostly it's a way of thinking and living."





The company also says the idea is meant to travel to city settings, describing the whiskey as made to be opened and shared whether outside by a fire or on a city rooftop. The bottle design carries the theme, with mountain, river and tree detailing inspired by the landscapes at the heart of the brand.





Basecamp, Trail Points and the Sunset Pour

Beyond the liquid, Wilder Heart is building a membership layer called Basecamp, a free-to-join community. Members earn Trail Points through participation, including the brand's signature Sunset Pour ritual, and can redeem those points for gear, experiences and rewards. The release does not detail how points are tracked or what the rewards are, so the specifics remain to be seen.





Loyalty programs are common in beer, coffee and outdoor gear, and less so in whiskey, where the usual tools are allocation lists, barrel picks and club memberships. A free community that rewards participation is closer to what outdoor brands do, which fits the identity the founders are chasing.





Conservation Is Part of the Pitch

Wilder Heart says it is looking after the wild places that inspired it from day one. At launch, the company describes that as practical help for people heading outdoors, from fire safety know-how to conservation education, plus working alongside local groups that look after the trails, rivers and forests its community loves. It also states a long-term commitment to protecting wild places, calling it tightly woven into the brand's DNA.





The release does not name partner organizations or attach a dollar figure or a percentage of sales to the effort, so the scale of the commitment is not yet measurable. For readers who weigh this kind of thing when choosing a bottle, those are the details to watch for as the brand matures.





Where to Find It

Wilder Heart launches direct to consumers in the United States. Pre-orders are available now online, with shipping offered to more than 40 states. The whiskey will also be sold at retail outlets in Colorado, Missouri and Wyoming. More information is available at the brand's website, wilderheart.com.





The split between direct-to-consumer and a small set of retail states is a common way to start. It keeps margins and customer data in-house and lets a young brand test demand before taking on distributor networks across the country. The three retail states are scattered rather than regional, which suggests the company is placing its first bets where it has relationships or sees an outdoor-minded customer base.





What It Means for Whiskey Drinkers

For enthusiasts, the useful takeaway is that this is a new brand with a clear structure: two bottles, one at 94 proof and one at 117.5 proof, a four-year minimum age, a short grain list, and prices of $44.99 and $69.99. The $25 step up to the cask strength bottle buys roughly 23 more proof points and a darker flavor profile on the brand's own description, which is a fair way to compare the pair.





The open questions are the ones the launch materials leave unanswered: who distilled the whiskey, what the exact mash bill percentages are, and how consistent later batches of the cask strength will be. Those answers, along with independent reviews once bottles reach drinkers, will say more about the whiskey than any launch announcement can. Until then, Wilder Heart is a name to keep on the radar, particularly for anyone who likes their whiskey with a campfire story attached.





Wilder Heart Whiskey is intended for adults of legal drinking age, and as always, enjoy responsibly.