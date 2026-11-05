Buckhorn Adds Smoked Maple to Its Flavored Lineup

Buckhorn Whiskey

Fall has a way of putting people in a certain mood. The air gets cooler, the fire pit comes out of storage, and the idea of sitting outside with a drink in hand starts to sound pretty good. Sazerac’s Buckhorn Whiskey is leaning into that feeling with its newest release, Buckhorn Smoked Maple. And to get the word out, the brand is skipping the usual launch party and sending fans on a hunt instead.





What Is Buckhorn Smoked Maple?

Buckhorn Smoked Maple is a flavored whiskey from Buckhorn Whiskey, a brand that falls under the Sazerac umbrella. It takes the brand’s signature whiskey and blends it with a bold, sweet smoked maple flavor. The result is described as smooth, which is the word the brand uses for the new release.





Image credit: Buckhorn Whiskey





Here is a quick look at the basics:

Name: Buckhorn Smoked Maple

Buckhorn Smoked Maple Size: 750ml bottle

750ml bottle Suggested retail price: $18.99

$18.99 Alcohol content: 32.5% ABV





The timing is no accident. The release is arriving just as the weather turns crisp and people start gathering around fires, which fits the smoky and sweet profile of the new flavor.





Why the Flavor Fits the Season

Smoke and maple are two flavors that already belong to autumn for a lot of people. Think of a backyard fire, a hunting cabin weekend, or a cold evening on the porch. Buckhorn is betting that a whiskey built around those same tastes will land well with anyone who likes that kind of setting.





At a suggested price of $18.99 for a full 750ml bottle, the brand is also keeping the cost within reach for people who just want something easy to pour and share with friends. At 32.5% ABV, it sits in the range of a flavored whiskey rather than a straight, high-proof pour.





Buck It: A Night Out Without the Usual Script

To celebrate the national launch, Buckhorn is telling people to “Buck It” when it comes to the usual night out. Instead of a standard bar promotion, the brand is bringing a hidden, wilderness-themed pop-up to cities across the country.





Image credit: Buckhorn Whiskey





The brand picked cities with “Buck” in the name of a neighborhood, which is a clever nod to its own name. Two of the best-known stops are Bucktown in Chicago and Buckhead in Atlanta.





The Buckhorn Buck Hunt

The pop-up experience is called The Buckhorn Buck Hunt, and it works a little like a scavenger hunt mixed with a speakeasy. You can’t just walk in off the street, because the location is kept secret. The only way in is to find it.





Here is how it works. Fans who register ahead of time will get a trail of clues. Those clues lead to a secret location. Once people arrive, they will find that a familiar city hangout has been turned into a rugged, backwoods retreat. The space will be packed with themed surprises, experiences, and, of course, great whiskey.





Part of the fun is the transformation. A place locals may have walked past a hundred times will look like something out of the wilderness for the night.





Dates and Cities

The hunt is headed to two of the most recognizable “Buck” neighborhoods in the country:

Chicago: Bucktown on Friday, November 6th, 2026

Bucktown on Friday, November 6th, 2026 Atlanta: Buckhead on Friday, November 13th, 2026





The Chicago event falls on the day after this article’s publication date, so anyone in the area who wants to take part will need to move quickly. The Atlanta stop gives people in Georgia a little more time to get ready.





How to Join

The event is free to attend. There is one catch, though. Advance registration is strictly required, because registering is how fans receive the clues needed to find the location. Without signing up, there is no way to know where the pop-up is hiding.





Registration is handled through the event’s sign-up page at buckhornbuckhunt.rsvpify.com. Anyone planning to attend should sign up as soon as possible, especially with the Chicago date so close.





Who Is Behind the Whiskey?

Buckhorn Whiskey is part of Sazerac, one of the best-known names in the American spirits business. Smoked Maple is the brand’s latest addition and gives it a new seasonal option to go along with its signature whiskey.





The Bottom Line

Buckhorn Smoked Maple brings together smoke and sweet maple in a whiskey priced at $18.99 for a 750ml bottle. The launch is being marked with a free, invite-by-clue event that turns a familiar city spot into a backwoods hideaway for the night. If a scavenger hunt, a hidden bar, and a wilderness theme sound like a good way to spend a Friday in November, Chicago and Atlanta are the places to look.