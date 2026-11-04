Heaven Hill Named Most Awarded U.S. Distillery Three Years Running

Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Claims the Crown Again: Most Awarded U.S. Distillery at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

For the third straight year, one name sat at the top of America's most competitive spirits judging event. Heaven Hill Brands has been named the Most Awarded U.S. Distillery at the prestigious 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the third consecutive year, earning approximately 88 medals across its portfolio, including 2 Platinum and 20 Double Gold awards. That is not a fluke. That is a dynasty.





In a competition that draws entries from every serious spirits-producing country on the planet, sustaining that level of performance across three consecutive years demands something most producers simply cannot replicate — depth of portfolio, consistency of craft, and a distilling culture built across generations rather than quarterly earnings calls. Heaven Hill has all three, and the judges at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition keep noticing.





What the San Francisco World Spirits Competition Actually Means

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is widely regarded as the most prestigious and influential spirits judging event in the industry. That reputation is built on its methodology. It is one of the largest spirits competitions in the United States. Run by The Tasting Alliance, it judges every entry blind, with panels scoring spirits without knowing the brand or the price. That last point matters enormously. There are no brand halos, no marketing budgets, and no famous label designs helping a bottle score higher. A judge's palate is all that counts.





The medal tiers reflect real distance in quality. A Gold medal means a panel of judges found the spirit worthy of recognition. A Double Gold means every judge on the panel unanimously awarded it a Gold rating — a far rarer and more demanding standard. A Platinum medal sits above even that, reserved for spirits that achieve Double Gold recognition across three consecutive years of competition. Mezcal Vago Elote and Tequila Ocho Plata each received the rare Platinum Medal, an honor reserved for entries that earn Double Gold three years in a row. That two of Heaven Hill's agave brands hit that benchmark simultaneously underscores just how broad and consistent the company's quality standards have become.





The Weight of 88 Medals

The Bardstown, Kentucky-based producer earned approximately 88 medals across its portfolio, including two Platinum and 20 Double Gold awards. To put that in perspective, most producers enter a handful of expressions and come away satisfied with a Gold or two. Heaven Hill entered what amounts to a full roster of its catalog — across bourbon, rye, wheat whiskey, tequila, and mezcal — and nearly every entry returned with hardware. That total is not the result of one exceptional barrel or one lucky release year. It reflects a systematic approach to quality that runs from grain selection and fermentation all the way through distillation, barreling, warehouse management, and blending.





Nine Heaven Hill products also advanced to the "Best of Class" finals, and Mezcal Vago Espadín Joel Barriga and Mezcal Vago Elote are in the running for Triple Still awards, with winners to be announced at the Top Shelf 2026 Awards Gala on November 8 in San Francisco. The Triple Still award is among the most coveted designations the competition offers, and the fact that two Heaven Hill-distributed mezcals are in contention signals that the company's agave footprint has become as formidable as its bourbon credentials.





The Best of Class Finalists: Breaking Down What Made the Cut

Nine products advanced to the Best of Class finals, with Kentucky bourbons accounting for five of those finalists and tequila and mezcal representing the remaining four. That split tells its own story. Heaven Hill is no longer just a bourbon company competing in its home category — it has built a genuinely diversified premium spirits operation that can go toe-to-toe with the best producers in Mexico as confidently as it competes in Bardstown. Here is a closer look at the individual whiskey finalists and what they represent.





Square 6 High Rye Bourbon

Square 6 High Rye Bourbon advanced as a Best of Class Straight Bourbon finalist. Square 6 is one of the newer entries in Heaven Hill's lineup, and its advancement here signals that the distillery's push into the high-rye segment — where the mash bill leans heavily into rye grain to produce a spicier, more assertive flavor profile — is paying off at the competition level. High-rye bourbons have attracted enormous enthusiast interest over the past several years, and Square 6 now carries the credibility of a Best of Class nod from the country's premier spirits competition.





Heaven Hill Grain to Glass — Two Wheated Finalists

Two releases from the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass lineup — the Traditional Barrel Series Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon and Specialty Barrel Series Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon — were named Best of Class Wheated Bourbon finalists. The Grain to Glass program represents one of the more meaningful recent innovations from Heaven Hill's Bardstown operation. Heaven Hill Distillery announced the inaugural release of the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Specialty Barrel Series, an extension of its acclaimed Grain to Glass line. This new series builds on the tradition of quality, sustainability, and craft that has defined the family-owned distillery since 1935, while showcasing the artistry of barrel selection and maturation.





Having both the Traditional and Specialty Barrel expressions land in the Best of Class finals simultaneously is remarkable. The wheated bourbon category — where wheat replaces rye as the secondary grain in the mash bill — has a devoted following among enthusiasts who prize the softer, rounder sweetness it produces. These two finalists suggest that Heaven Hill's Grain to Glass program has already reached a competitive level that many longer-established expressions have not.





Henry McKenna Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Bourbon

Henry McKenna has one of the more interesting backstories in the Heaven Hill portfolio. Henry McKenna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a standout amongst the historic brands Heaven Hill stewards. McKenna was an Irishman who emigrated to the U.S. in 1837 and brought his family's whiskey recipe with him. He founded his namesake distillery in Fairfield, Kentucky, in 1855, and operated it until 1893, when his sons took it over. Heaven Hill eventually acquired the brand and turned it into one of the most decorated single barrel, bottled-in-bond bourbons on the market. The 10-year-old expression advanced as a Best of Class Single Barrel Bourbon finalist in the Up to 10 Years category, cementing its status as one of the genuinely great age-stated single barrel bourbons available at any price point.





Elijah Craig 15-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon

Among the Best of Class finalists is the Elijah Craig 15-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon for Best of Class Single Barrel Bourbon – 11 Years & Older Finalist. Elijah Craig is the crown jewel of Heaven Hill's whiskey portfolio, and the 15-year single barrel expression has become something of a benchmark in the aged bourbon category. Elijah Craig is a small batch bourbon that helped popularize the category. Its barrel proof editions are among the most sought after by enthusiasts. The 15-year single barrel occupies a different lane — more deliberate and contemplative, with the deep wood influence and concentrated fruit that only comes from well over a decade in a new charred oak barrel in a Kentucky rickhouse.





The Elijah Craig brand has a long history at the San Francisco competition specifically. In the San Francisco World Spirits Competition of 2010, the 18-year-old Elijah Craig Single Barrel Bourbon was awarded "Best Bourbon" and received a "Double Gold Medal" rating. The brand's consistency at this competition over more than fifteen years is exactly the kind of longitudinal excellence that separates enduring great distilleries from those chasing a single headline year.





A Distillery Built for the Long Game

Understanding what Heaven Hill accomplished at the 2026 SFWSC requires understanding what kind of company Heaven Hill actually is — which is something quite unlike most of the spirits industry it competes in.





Heaven Hill Distillery, founded by the Shapira family in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 1935, is the largest family-owned and operated distillery in the U.S. It's also the second-largest holder of barrels in the world, and one of the country's largest spirits suppliers. Those numbers are staggering in the context of a company that has never traded on a stock exchange or answered to a corporate parent. Every decision about how long to age a barrel, which mashbill to use for a new expression, or which legacy brand deserves investment and preservation has been made by the same family across nearly a century.





From Post-Prohibition Beginnings to Bourbon Powerhouse

In 1935, after Prohibition ended in 1933, the five sons of a successful Lithuanian department store owner invested in a fledgling distillery looking to bring whiskey back to Kentucky. The five Shapira brothers eventually became the distillery's sole owners. The Shapira family, led by David Shapira, partnered with local investors and hired Joseph L. Beam of the Beam family to oversee distilling operations. That connection to the Beam distilling lineage — one of the most storied family names in American whiskey — gave Heaven Hill both technical expertise and credibility from its very first days of operation.





Earl Beam is credited with refining the house style and launching the Evan Williams brand, which would eventually grow into the world's second best-selling bourbon. Upon his retirement in 1975, he handed the reins to his son, Parker, who would spend the next several decades creating new bourbon brands such as Elijah Craig, as well as single barrel and long-aged releases of Evan Williams and Henry McKenna. Parker Beam's era is responsible for most of the brands that now carry Heaven Hill to its competition victories. The lineage of excellence continued with Earl's son, Parker Beam, who joined the company in 1960 and spent 56 years defining its premium era. Under his stewardship, the distillery evolved from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, maintaining a proprietary yeast strain that became the fingerprint of the brand's flavor profile.





Surviving Fire, Rebuilding Stronger

No account of Heaven Hill's resilience is complete without addressing November 7, 1996 — a date that still resonates through the American whiskey industry. Lightning struck one of Heaven Hill's rickhouses, resulting in one of the worst distillery fires in the modern industry. The company not only lost about 90,000 barrels of aging whiskey but also the entire distillery, which had been running since it started in 1935.





Other Kentucky distilleries stepped in to help keep production going. In 1999, Heaven Hill bought the Bernheim Distillery in Louisville. This site became the company's production home and still operates today. Rather than folding or selling to a larger conglomerate — which would have been the rational response to losing an entire production facility and nearly a century's worth of aging inventory — the Shapiras regrouped, secured production, and doubled down on quality.





The story did not end in Louisville. In Spring 2022, Heaven Hill broke ground on a second, state-of-the-art distillery. The momentous occasion marked a return to the company's roots: restoring distillery operations to Bardstown nearly nine decades since the Shapira brothers first launched Old Heaven Hill Springs, and 30 years after fire destroyed it. Their Heaven Hill Springs distillery filled its first barrel in 2025 and is continuing to innovate while maintaining its unique position in the bourbon industry. The new Bardstown facility feeds directly into programs like the Grain to Glass series — expressions that both celebrate the company's heritage and demonstrate its capacity for forward-thinking innovation. The new state-of-the-art facility will match production at Bernheim, filling 450,000 barrels a year.





The Agave Dimension: More Than a Bourbon Company

One of the most underappreciated aspects of Heaven Hill's sweep at the 2026 SFWSC is what it reveals about the company's agave spirits operation. The two Platinum medals awarded to Mezcal Vago Elote and Tequila Ocho Plata did not arrive because of Heaven Hill's bourbon expertise — they arrived because of a sustained, genuine commitment to premium mezcal and tequila that runs parallel to, and is structurally independent from, the whiskey business.





Mezcal Vago in particular has built a reputation as one of the most authentically produced mezcals available in the American market — a brand built on single-producer, terroir-driven expressions that differ meaningfully from the industrialized mezcal that has flooded retail shelves. The Triple Still award contention for both Mezcal Vago Espadín Joel Barriga and Mezcal Vago Elote at the upcoming November gala is a recognition of that commitment over multiple years of competition.





Co-President of Heaven Hill Brands Kate Latts said, "Being named Most Awarded U.S. Distillery for a third straight year is a tribute to the quality of our brands and the commitment of our distillers, blenders, and teams behind every bottle." She added: "It's especially meaningful to see our agave spirits stand alongside our whiskeys on this stage."





That last line is not corporate boilerplate — it reflects a genuine strategic evolution. Heaven Hill has been building its agave portfolio with the same patient, long-view philosophy it applies to bourbon maturation, and the competition results confirm that approach is working at the highest levels of international spirits judging.





Award-Winning Momentum: 2026 Has Been Heaven Hill's Year

The SFWSC honors are not a stand-alone achievement. Earlier this year, Heaven Hill was voted "Best Distiller of the Year" at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards, also for the third time. Winning the two most prestigious distillery-level awards in the international spirits calendar — both for the third consecutive year — in the same calendar year is a feat that no other American producer has matched. It also matters that these are separate competitions run by separate organizations using separate judging panels. The consistency of the verdict, across different methodologies and different judge pools, makes it difficult to attribute the results to anything other than genuine, sustained quality.





As the largest independent, family-owned and led spirits company in the United States, Heaven Hill is unsurprisingly one of the most awarded distilleries in America. The "unsurprisingly" in that framing earns its place — at this point, Heaven Hill's dominance at the major competition level has become structural, not accidental.





What Heaven Hill's Streak Means for the Broader Bourbon Industry

Competition wins matter to enthusiasts and to trade buyers, but they also send signals about where the American whiskey industry is heading. Heaven Hill's sustained excellence at the SFWSC reinforces several things worth paying attention to.





First, the competition's Most Awarded distinction rewards portfolio breadth, not single-expression brilliance. As a SFWSC spokesperson noted, "Every year, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition recognizes the producers whose whole range, not just a single bottle, impressed our judges." That standard favors producers who have invested in building genuine depth across categories and price points — exactly the strategy Heaven Hill has pursued for decades. A producer that pours everything into one trophy bottle cannot compete at this level.





Second, the 2026 competition results reflect the increasingly national spread of bourbon quality. States including Indiana, Texas, and Colorado each placed multiple expressions in the Double Gold tier — a clear signal that American bourbon excellence is no longer confined to the Bluegrass State. Heaven Hill's dominance in that environment is therefore more impressive, not less — winning Most Awarded U.S. Distillery in a field that now includes serious competition from Texas, Indiana, Colorado, and California requires a different level of performance than it did even a decade ago.





Third, Heaven Hill's Grain to Glass program — which placed two expressions in the wheated bourbon Best of Class finals in what amounts to the program's early stages — suggests a new chapter in the distillery's premium output is opening up. These are whiskies made entirely under the new Bardstown operation's control, from raw grain to finished bottle, and their early competition performance suggests the next generation of Heaven Hill flagship expressions may already be in the making.





Preserving History While Building What's Next

There is a tension in Heaven Hill's identity that the company has navigated with more skill than most. On one hand, it is a steward of legacy brands with deep historical roots. As Larry Kass, Heaven Hill's Director of Trade Relations, explained: "A lot of these smaller brands have stories that are really important to a limited base of consumers. A desire to serve those customers, too, is part of who we are, our ethos as a distillery. That's why we like to think of ourselves as a preserver of brands."





On the other hand, the Grain to Glass program and the new Bardstown Springs distillery represent a forward-looking investment in proprietary craft that could define the next twenty years of the company's output. Balancing those two identities — legacy custodian and new-era innovator — is something Heaven Hill appears to be managing without sacrificing either commitment. The 2026 SFWSC results, where historic single barrel expressions like Henry McKenna 10-Year and Elijah Craig 15-Year sit alongside newer Grain to Glass releases in the Best of Class finals, make that balance tangible.





Looking Ahead to the Top Shelf Awards Gala

Mezcal Vago Espadín Joel Barriga and Mezcal Vago Elote are also in contention for Triple Still awards. Winners will be announced at the Top Shelf 2026 Awards Gala on November 8 in San Francisco. The other Best of Class winners will also be announced at the Top Shelf Awards Gala next month. That means several open questions about Heaven Hill's 2026 competition performance remain — specifically, which of the nine Best of Class finalists will convert into Best of Class wins, and whether either of the Mezcal Vago expressions will claim the Triple Still.





What is already settled is the Most Awarded U.S. Distillery designation — and the statistical reality it represents. Eighty-eight medals, two Platinum honors, twenty Double Golds, nine Best of Class finalist placements, and a simultaneous run at Triple Still awards for two of its agave expressions. All of it from a family-owned company in Bardstown, Kentucky, that has been doing this since Franklin Roosevelt was in his first term.





The 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition did not create Heaven Hill's reputation. It measured it — and came back with the same answer three years in a row.