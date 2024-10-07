Open in App
    Rare Character Whiskey Unveils Exciting New Limited Release Series

    1 days ago

    Rare Character Whiskey, known for its dedication to producing exceptional American whiskey, has launched what is being hailed as its most ambitious project yet: the "Rare Character Limited Release" (RCLR). This new series promises to deliver a truly unique and refined bourbon experience, kicking off with two highly anticipated batches of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Each batch in this release has been meticulously crafted, drawing on Rare Character’s expertise in blending and selecting barrels that go beyond the ordinary.


    A Testament to Expertise and Innovation

    The Rare Character Limited Release (RCLR) series represents a significant milestone for the brand. This series is not just about producing great whiskey, it’s about pushing the boundaries of what whiskey blending can achieve. Rare Character has built its reputation on carefully sourcing the best barrels across the country, and the RCLR series is no different. The team’s commitment to finding exceptional barrels and blending them to perfection is evident in every bottle. With each release, the goal is to offer a whiskey experience that stands out for its depth, complexity, and flavor.


    Batch #1: A Unique Blend of Rye and Wheated Bourbon

    Image credit: Rare Character


    The journey begins with Batch #1, an intricate blend of Kentucky-distilled wheated bourbon and rye bourbon. The foundation of this batch is a 5.5-year-old wheated bourbon, which brings a sweetness and softness to the profile, providing a base that’s rich and approachable. This foundation is then layered with 8-year and 15-year Kentucky rye bourbons. The rye adds boldness and spice, perfectly balancing the sweetness of the wheat. The final product is bottled at cask strength, boasting a hefty 113 proof, which makes it appealing to both high-proof enthusiasts and those who enjoy a versatile sipping bourbon.


    The careful balance of oak, tannins, and flavor in Batch #1 is what makes it stand out. By using short barrels, Rare Character ensures that the oak influences the whiskey without overwhelming it. The result is a harmonious blend with dessert-like qualities, balanced by the warmth and spice from the rye, making it a treat for bourbon fans across the board.


    Batch #2: A Vintage Whiskey Lover’s Dream

    Following the success of Batch #1, Rare Character is ready to roll out Batch #2. This blend continues the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. During the selection process for Batch #1, certain barrels stood out for their distinct notes of red fruit and citrus, and these were earmarked for Batch #2. This batch also features more of the 15-year-old bourbon, combined with an 8.5-year bourbon to create a profile that is reminiscent of vintage whiskey.


    The flavor profile of Batch #2 offers a silky mouthfeel and a notable weight that will appeal to fans of well-aged bourbons. Bottled at a slightly lower cask strength of 110.52 proof, it offers a more refined sipping experience, while still maintaining the boldness Rare Character is known for. With its carefully chosen barrels, Batch #2 is a must-try for those who appreciate complexity in their whiskey without sacrificing balance.


    The Art of Blending

    What truly sets the Rare Character Limited Release series apart is the artful blending process. Pete Nevenglosky, co-founder of Rare Character Whiskey, explains that the team’s goal with each batch is to create a layered complexity that captures both boldness and nuance. By selecting barrels with distinct profiles and blending them together, they are able to offer a whiskey experience that stands out from others on the market.


    According to Nevenglosky, each release in the RCLR series showcases the culmination of this blending process, creating bourbons that are greater than the sum of their parts. "We’ve carefully selected and combined barrels with distinct profiles to create a whiskey that offers a layered complexity, capturing both the boldness and nuance we strive for in every bottle,” Nevenglosky shared.


    A Tribute to Tradition: The Iconic Llama

    One of the standout features of the RCLR series is the bottle design. Batch #1 features a prominent llama on the label, a nod to the brand’s history and a tribute to longtime fans who have come to associate the animal with Rare Character’s distinctive releases. The llama has become something of a mascot for the brand, symbolizing the playful yet dedicated approach that Rare Character takes in crafting its products. The llama will continue to appear on all Kentucky Bourbon releases this year, with each label offering subtle variations that add a collectible element for enthusiasts.


    Availability and Future Releases

    The first bottles of Rare Character Limited Release Batch #1 are already hitting shelves in several key markets, including California, Washington D.C. (online), Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Wisconsin. Whiskey fans in these areas can already get their hands on this exciting new bourbon, and it won’t be long before Batch #2 follows suit. Rare Character has announced that Batch #2 will be available in the coming weeks, and they have even more batches planned for early 2025.


    For those eager to stay updated on the latest releases, Rare Character encourages fans to follow them on Instagram (@rarecharacterwhiskey) and sign up for the newsletter on their website, rarecharacterwhiskey.com .


    About Rare Character Whiskey

    Rare Character Whiskey has made a name for itself as a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focusing on offering unique selections that are tailored to the tastes of their customers and partners. By cultivating special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character gains exclusive access to unique whiskey expressions that have never been released to the public before. This access, combined with their expert blending skills, ensures that Rare Character remains at the forefront of the American whiskey scene, delivering exceptional products like the Rare Character Limited Release series.


    Rare Character Whiskey’s Limited Release series is a bold and innovative addition to the American whiskey landscape. With its meticulous blending process, the use of well-aged bourbons, and the attention to detail in every batch, the RCLR series is a testament to Rare Character’s commitment to quality. Whether you’re a fan of high-proof bourbons or well-aged, nuanced blends, the RCLR series offers something for every whiskey lover. With Batch #1 already on shelves and Batch #2 just around the corner, Rare Character is sure to continue turning heads in the whiskey world.

