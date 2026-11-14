A terrible loss for country music.

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass voice for The Oak Ridge Boys who provided the iconic “oom papa mow mow” in their hit song “Elvira,” passed away on Saturday, November 14 due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The iconic bass singer has been a member of the Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. Before that, he lent his silky smooth voice to J.D. Sumner & The Stamps Quartet, the backing group for Elvis Presley from 1971 until his death in 1977.

A native of New Jersey, Sterban leaves behind five children, including two daughters with his current wife Donna. Aside from being a member of the Oak Ridge Boys, he’s also used his deep voice to record public service announcements for NOAA Weather Radio, and served as the voice for The Roadhouse on Sirius XM. While he may be best known for his iconic line in “Elvira,” he’s also taken the lead on various Oak Ridge Boys songs over the years, including one of my personal favorites from the group, “Dream On.”

Sterban’s passing was announced by The Oak Ridge Boys, along with his family, who said in a statement:

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.”

Sterban announced last year that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March, and had stepped back from appearances with the group as he received care and treatment.

The group that would become the Oak Ridge Boys has been around since 1941, when the quartet out of Oak Ridge, Tennessee got their start as Wally Fowler and the Georgia Clodhoppers. But because they were often asked to sing for service members and their families at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the group changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet before becoming the Oak Ridge Boys in 1961.

The longtime lineup of the Oaks was completed in 1973, and for the last 50 years featured lead singer Duane Allen, tenor Joe Bonsall, baritone William Lee Golden (and his iconic beard), and bass Richard Sterban, until Bonsall’s death in 2024. He was later replaced by Ben James, while Sterban’s role has been filled by Aaron McCune, the bass singer for Dailey & Vincent.

Over the past 50 years The Oak Ridge Boys have become icons of country music with hits like “American Made,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” “Fancy Free,” and of course their biggest hit, “Elvira.” And they’ve also become well known for the mark they’ve left on the gospel world, having even performed “Amazing Grace” at the funeral of President George H.W. Bush back in 2018. The group was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, and have been Grand Ole Opry members since 2011.

It’s obviously been a terrible year with all of the country music legends we’ve lost, from Dolly Parton and David Allan Coe to John Anderson. But if it’s any comfort, Sterban was a man of deep faith and knew where he would be spending eternity.

Rest in peace, Richard Sterban. Or should I say, Giddy Up.