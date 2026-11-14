This bison herd in Yellowstone National Park had to put it into overdrive – and stampede through a river – to get away from a wolf pack in hot pursuit.

If there was a place to go to see North America’s largest land animal, it would be Yellowstone. Somewhere around 5,000 bison call Yellowstone National Park home. With most of them traveling in herds, encountering a large group on the move like this isn’t out of the ordinary. That being said, witnessing a herd running away from predators is a rare sight to see.

The setting of this clip is the Lamar Valley area of Yellowstone National Park. The area is actually known for its active bison population, and it appears that both humans and wolves are aware of that. A tour guide from the Yellowstone area named Billy Fabian was in the right place in the right time to video this smaller herd frantically crossing the Lamar River to escape a hungry pack of wolves.

In case you didn’t know, bison aren’t exactly slowpokes. The 2,000 pound beasts can top out at around 35 miles per hour, and though they are heavy (and obviously slow down in the water), they are formidable swimmers. Wolves aren’t too shabby in the water either, but as soon as the herd starting crossing the Lamar, the wolves stayed put on the other side and watched their potential dinner trot away.

Why did they abandon the pursuit so quickly? Well, as top-heavy and large as bison may seem, they are hard animals to bring down… especially for wolves, who primary prey on elk and other, smaller animals.

When wolves do go after bison, they’ll generally do their best to narrow down one bison out of the pack. They usually go for one of the slowest, one that’s injured, or in a lot of cases, one that’s the youngest. Bison herds often respond by practicing herd mentality – sticking together and making sure no bison is left behind. The word for that – if you might recall – is utilitarianism

Clearly, this group of bison (though it was on the smaller side) was doing a great job of not showing any weaknesses in the herd. So when they crossed the river, and quickly at that, the wolves decided to let them walk. It’s a never ending fight for survival and food out in the wild. Evidently, this wolf pack didn’t think the juice was worth the squeeze anymore, and likely regrouped and went after an easier meal.

That was great news for this bison herd, who made it to the other side of the Lamar River and kept it moving, just in case the wolf pack changed their mind and decided to continue their pursuit. It’s a beautiful example of nature – and the food chain of Yellowstone – in motion. Shout out to tour guide Billy Fabian for getting the footage.

Check it out:

“Wolves from the Junction Butte Pack chased a small herd of bison in Yellowstone Lamar Valley. But the bison made good their escape across the Lamar River.”

Bison Gets Reinforcements

It’s an animal-eat-animal world out there, especially in Yellowstone National Park.

There are almost 70 different mammal species in Yellowstone, and most of those can be separated into two categories: predators and prey. That eternal battle between those that don’t want to be eaten and those that like to eat is on full display in the video below.

Male bison can weigh upwards of 2,000 pounds and stand as tall as five to six feet, so they should be pretty menacing to potential predators. They also have the tools to be deadly themselves, with their horns being more than capable of goring another animal to death, or in some rare cases, pinning a Yellowstone National Park tourist to the ground.

That being said, bison are often singled out by predators like bears and wolves because they aren’t the fastest animals roaming the Earth… and they’re a little top heavy. If a wolf – or wolf pack – can get one good bump on the bison, that’s all it might take to give the smaller animal the leverage they need to turn a live bison into a five-course meal.

Notice that I said wolf pack. Wolves have been known to hunt down bison, but they often need a pack to take down just one of the big beasts. As you might imagine, bison are rather formidable, and can be quite the challenge to bring down.

In fact, smaller predatory animals have the best chance to take down a bison when they can sequester one off on its own. Bison do practice that “herd mentality” that you’ve likely heard of, meaning that they will often stand up for one another in an effort to keep their entire group safe. In other words, they make sure it’s hard for prey to single them out.

Another way that bison avoid being attacked is by “putting it into drive” and running as a herd. Though that strategy can be quite successful, it sometimes makes it easier for wolves (or whatever is chasing the large land animals) to get at least one bison to break away. We don’t know for sure, but considering the bison in this clip was on its own initially, that could have been one happened prior to the camera rolling.

This wolf pack living in the Junction Butte portion of the park can be seen giving a bison all it could handle. The large mammal kept spinning and playing defense, but the wolves were definitely wearing it down. It was only when another bison stepped in to act as a reinforcement that the large prey were able to stabilize and counter the wolf pack’s advances.

According to the post’s caption, the wolf pack’s attack ended up being unsuccessful:

“The Junction Butte pack tested several bison today in the northern range, none of which were successful. It is always fascinating to watch these two species interact, as hunting such large prey is risky for wolves, and the outcome is never certain. Bison make up about 15-20% of the wolves total detected kills in recent years.”