An official leak.

Over the last several days, several TikTok and YouTube accounts have posted what they claim to be “leaks” of unreleased Morgan Wallen songs from his upcoming (but as-of-yet unannounced) album. So far there are at least 8 songs that have been posted over the last week or so claiming to be unreleased Morgan Wallen songs, and they’ve racked up hundreds of thousands of views

It’s been almost two years Morgan released his last album, I’m The Problem, back in January 2025, and since then, he’s been on two massive stadium tours (and recently announced his next one for 2027) and dropped a couple of new singles, including “Been By Now” back in July and “Last Thing You Need” from the GTA VI soundtrack a couple months ago.

But Morgan is well-known for dropping teasers of songs on social media, and so far that’s pretty much all we’ve got as far as new music as we wind down 2026… but it seems like all of these TikTok teasers aren’t Morgan’s songs at all.

He took to Instagram this morning to share an “actual leak,” implying that all of the songs going around online aren’t his, and it’s a pretty sassy little comment, so I think it’s safe to say this is the only legit Morgan teaser out there right now:

“Here’s an actual leak.”

The song is very much in line with a lot of the music we heard on his aforementioned album I’m The Problem, so I’d say he’s going to be sticking with that signature sound for the next project. The song is titled “Last Time I Checked,” the name he used for his aforementioned tour, so I don’t think it’s a stretch to think that could be the name of the next album.

It’s unfortunate in the age of AI that artists have to do this sort of thing, but I think this is a great lesson for fans that, unless it comes straight from an artist, be very, very careful about what you trust online:

I have to imagine that we’ll get some sort of album announcement at least by early next year, because he already put out the lead single “Been By Now,” and since he’s putting out teasers (even if he doesn’t want to), with the new tour already announced, I think it’s safe to say a new record is on the way sooner rather than later.

“Been By Now”

Last Time I Checked 2027 Tour Dates

Friday, June 11 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

Saturday, June 12 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium ^

Friday, June 25 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium #

Saturday, June 26 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium ^

Friday, July 16 Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium #

Saturday, July 17 Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium ^

Friday, July 23 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium #

Saturday, July 24 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium ^

Friday, August 6 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium #

Saturday, August 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium ^

Friday, August 13 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium *

Saturday, August 14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium ^

Friday, August 27 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

Saturday, August 28 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium ^

*HARDY

^Brooks & Dunn

#Thomas Rhett

***Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty on all dates