You never know these days.

It’s been almost two album since Morgan Wallen released his last album, I’m The Problem, back in January 2025. Since then he’s been on two massive stadium tours (and recently announced his next one for 2027) and dropped a couple of new singles, including “Been By Now” back in July and “Last Thing You Need” from the GTA VI soundtrack a couple months ago. But Morgan is well-known for dropping teasers of songs on social media, and so far that’s pretty much all we’ve got as far as new music as we wind down 2026.

Or is it?

Over the past week or so, several TikTok and YouTube accounts have posted what they claim to be “leaks” of unreleased Morgan Wallen songs from his upcoming (but as-of-yet unannounced) album.

So far there are at least 8 songs that have been posted over the last week or so claiming to be unreleased Morgan Wallen songs, and they’ve racked up hundreds of thousands of views – along with plenty of comments from fans excited for the songs to actually drop:

“Need him to drop it now”

“Keep them coming!!!! Love this!!”

“This man can sing everything and anything!”

“Needs to drop it asap”

“Where can I find this?”

“It’s definitely gonna be a banger”

But are these actually leaked Morgan Wallen songs, or are they AI songs that were created to sound like the “Whiskey Glasses” singer?

Some in the comments believe the songs sound like AI, and some of them definitely sound more computerized than others – although Morgan definitely uses a lot of technology in his music, so I guess it’s possible that it’s autotune you’re hearing and not AI.

Another sign that they’re likely AI is that none of the songs are listed in Songview, the database showing the catalog of songs belonging to performing rights organizations like BMI and ASCAP that are responsible for collecting royalties.

A search of Songview comes up empty for most of the purported “unreleased” songs, though there is a song called “This Time Of Night” registered to Morgan Wallen that I suppose could be the leaked song titled “This Time” – although this one sounds like one of the most AI-generated of the songs, and the lyrics don’t include the full phrase “This Time Of Night.”

Another one of the songs is “In That Case,” which was written by Morgan, HARDY, Brett Tyler and Matt Dragstrem that was recorded and released by Payton Smith back in 2023, though it’s never been recorded or released by Morgan.

I suppose it’s theoretically possible that the other songs are so new that they’re not registered yet. But given the fact that there’s been no sign of new music from Morgan himself, and no acknowledgement of the “leaks,” my strong suspicion is that these are AI-generated songs meant to capitalize on the downtime for the country music superstar.

I reached out to Morgan’s team yesterday, asking for comment on the songs and confirmation that they are, in fact, AI, but so far I haven’t received a response. If that changes and we get any confirmation one way or the other we’ll be sure to let you know, but as of right now I wouldn’t get my hopes up of getting the full version of these songs from Morgan, because I suspect they’re simply AI copycats trying to pass their songs off as new unreleased Morgan Wallen music.