Gavin Adcock is doing his part to call out the epidemic of AI country artists.

In recent years, AI-generated music has become more widespread, and creating it has become more and more accessible. Music created with artificial intelligence is already running rampant on social media platforms like TikTok, and as AI continues to advance, music made solely by machines is becoming harder to distinguish from songs made by real people.

This might seem like a mundane issues, but there’s a lot of risk involved. A multitude of artists have already spoken out about AI-generated songs, with many showing concern that the technology can copy their own voices. The state of Tennessee even passed legislation to prevent “deep fake” songs and music creation from spreading.

Though that’s certainly a step in the right direction, there’s seemingly not a whole lot that can be done with AI being used to create original music (rather than copying the voices of already established artists). And there’s not really a barrier of entry for AI-music… thanks to platforms like Suno, anyone with a computer can do it. Although, Jason Isbell is part of a group that sued Suno… so we’ll see where that goes.

And now, artists that are made entirely by AI – like River Cain – are quietly making a lot of money. They aren’t just ripping off songs, personas and voices from actual artists. Artists crafted by artificial intelligence are even pulling scenarios out of the headlines of the country music world for their gain. Cain, who might I make clear is not an actual person with actual talent, has posted a number of fake outrage videos where he’s up on stage and gets hit with something thrown from the crowd.

Like this:

That account has over 700,000 followers, and hundreds of people were in the comments siding with Cain and encouraging him to continue to proudly share his songs…. even though he’s not real, and none of that even happened.

Though there are some that saw right through it, and a lot of Cain’s posts have been labeled as AI and “AI-generated content,” there’s still far too many people out there believing what they’re seeing. So Gavin Adcock took it into his own hands to put out a PSA of sorts condemning those who believe anything that comes from Cain – or any other AI artist out there.

The “Need To” singer shared this video and message on his own social media:

“If you believe that’s a real artist, you have to be the dumbest son of a b*tch alive. There’s AI songs popping up everywhere, especially over the last week, and it’s the biggest piece of sh*t I’ve ever seen. If you fall for it, you’re a f***ing idiot.”

Good on him for calling it like it is.

Say what you want about Gavin Adcock, but at least he’s standing up to the discerning movement of AI country music artists. Feels like the best way to beat them is to identify them and call them out, and hope that the gullible population out there takes notice.