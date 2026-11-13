Going big with the ’90s country legends.

Self-described as “not your grandpappy’s rodeo,” Bulls, Bands & Barrels have continued to outdo themselves since their inaugural year in 2013. Combining the ever-popular world of rodeo, complete with bull riding, barrel racing and freestyle bullfighting, with live music, BBB has a long history of booking some of the most exciting acts in country music, all while simultaneously delivering one of the most unique rodeo experiences you’ll ever see across the entire country.

After hosting the likes of Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Riley Green and more in previous years, Bulls, Bands & Barrels broke out in a big way in 2025, expanding their traveling schedule out to eight separate weeks across multiple cities, including the likes of Treaty Oak Revival, Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Gavin Adcock and more.

2026 was even more successful, expanding out to 17 separate cities from January to August and bringing along the likes of Langley, Adcock and Barber, as well as Hudson Westbrook, Dylan Gossett, Sam Barber, The Creekers, Braxton Keith, Avery Anna and many more.

Expanding out even further this year, last week, BBB officially announced its 19-stop national tour for 2027, featuring its first stadium event on March 5 and 6 at Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, Louisiana. Overall, the tour opens January 9 at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, running through June 5th. Along the way, they will hit cities such as Duluth, Georgia; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Gonzalez, Louisiana; Huntington, West Virginia; Lexington, Kentucky and many more.

Not to be outdone by the expanded selection of dates, BBB is employing a revolving door of stellar artists across the tour. As of now, headlining acts include Treaty Oak Revival, Parker McCollum, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Jason Aldean, Sam Barber, Tucker Wetmore, Jon Pardi, Ole 60, Vincent Mason and Kameron Marlowe.

Additionally, Cigarettes @ Sunset, Slater Nalley, The Jack Wharff Band, Lauren Alania, Fox N’ Vead, Justin Moore, Kolby Cooper, Tyler Braden, Priscilla Block and Tyce Delk will round out BBB’s current 2027 lineup as supporting acts for select dates.

One thing that was incredibly apparent was the major headliner that was blurred out upon the initial announcement of BBB’s 2027 dates, as well as the grand finale location on June 4th and 5th. That being said, however, we finally have our headliner and location for the highly anticipated conclusion to the lengthy rodeo tour.

Announced this afternoon, the 2027 Bulls, Bands & Barrels finale will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring back-to-back performances from the legendary ’90s duo, Brooks & Dunn.

It should go without saying that if you’re a fan of both country music and rodeos in general, Bulls, Bands & Barrels is nothing short of a match made in heaven for you. With an incredible mix of the hottest acts in both the mainstream and alternative country, highlighted by the addition Treaty Oak Revival and Dexter and the Moonrocks, who have been nothing short of a powerhouse in the ever-growing country and grunge scene, Parker McCollum, who is fresh off winning his first-ever CMA Album of the Year award, and Jason Aldean, who has remained one of the biggest stars in the genre this century, there’s truly a little bit for everyone to enjoy across each and every one of BBB’s set of tour dates.

Throw in the likes of Brooks & Dunn, who are the most-awarded artists in CMA Awards history, to wrap up the massive tour, and you have yourself an incredible mix of artists for one of the best rodeos in the country.

Presale for both Las Vegas events featuring Brooks & Dunn begins on Thursday, November 19th at 10 a.m. local time. All of the previously announced dates, on the other hand, are on sale now.

You can find more information and details about tickets, performers and more for all of the stops, as well as all the other events happening throughout the various action-packed weekends, HERE.

Each city, complete with its respective performers, is as follows:

Bulls, Bands & Barrels 2027 Dates

January 9 — Evansville, Indiana — Ole 60, Cigarettes @ Sunset

January 16 — Huntington, West Virginia — Ole 60, Cigarettes @ Sunset

January 23 — Duluth, Georgia — Ole 60, Slater Nalley

January 30 — Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Sam Barber, The Jack Wharff Band

February 6 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Dexter and The Moonrocks, Cigarettes @ Sunset

February 13 — Lexington, Kentucky — Vincent Mason, The Jack Wharff Band

February 20 — Wichita, Kansas — Sam Barber, Tyce Delk

February 27 — Worcester, Massachusetts — Tucker Wetmore, The Jack Wharff Band

March 5 — Lafayette, Louisiana — Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina

March 6 — Lafayette, Louisiana — Treaty Oak Revival, Fox N’ Vead

March 13 — Madison, Wisconsin — Kameron Marlowe, The Jack Wharff Band

March 20 — Peoria, Illinois — Vincent Mason, Tyler Braden

April 3 — Branson, Missouri — Parker McCollum, Justin Moore

April 10 — Lincoln, Nebraska — Parker McCollum, Kolby Cooper

April 17 — Columbus, Ohio — Jon Pardi, Priscilla Block

May 1 — TBA

May 15 — TBA

May 22 — Grand Rapids, Michigan — Sam Barber, Tyce Delk

June 4 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Brooks & Dunn

June 5 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Brooks & Dunn