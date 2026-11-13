One of the best original country Christmas songs released in a very long time.

Morgan Wade released her debut album Reckless in 2021, and subsequently put out albums Psychopath, Obsessed, and most recently The Party Is Over (recovered), and she has gained a loyal fanbase through touring and pouring her heart into her incredibly honest and beautiful lyrics.

She is also featured as a member of the Dutton Ranch cast, playing a character named Carol, who is a bartender at the local watering hole in Rio Paloma, Texas, who sees it all.

And today, she released an incredibly touching new song called “Christmas List,” which is told from the perspective of a child whose father is deployed overseas. It shines a spotlight on the realities of families navigating the holidays apart, and this past Wednesday, on Veteran’s Day, Wade shared a post with the teaser of the song, saying that “some Christmas wishes are bigger than anything you could find under the tree”:

“Some Christmas wishes are bigger than anything you could find under the tree. And today, on Veterans Day, we’re thinking of and thankful for all those who have served and the families who stand beside them.”

Amen to that…

The song is incredibly poignant, opening with a verse from a child writing a letter to Santa where he tells him he hasn’t been writing to the North Pole because he’s been “writing Afghanistan.”

Because the child knows how fast Santa can get around the world in one night, as he’s “faster than a fighter jet,” he wants him to bring his daddy home:

“Hey, Santa, how you been?

I’ve been busy with my pen

I’m just a kid and there’s a lot I don’t understand

I ain’t written the North Pole, I’ve been writing Afghanistan

On Christmas Eve you go everywhere

And you’re faster than a fighter jet that can get him here

I’ve only got one wish

Only wrote one thing down on my Christmas list

All I ask is, ‘Can I get my daddy back?'”

The second verse finds the little one saying they don’t want any material items for Christmas, because all they want under the tree is a “man in uniform standing six foot three”:

“Things are strange, we’re decorated in blue

I ain’t watching cartoons, I’ve been glued to the news

I don’t need nothing underneath my tree

I need a man in uniform standing six foot three”

Yeah, it’s a tearjerker…

The vulnerability in Morgan’s songwriting is one of her most shining talents, and even though this song focuses on very tough subject matter for so many families, it’s a beautiful tribute to the sacrifice of our brave men and women in the military, as well as the families who also sacrifice so much time so they can keep us all safe and free.

I’m not a huge fan of most Christmas music, to be honest, but when they’re as heartfelt and meaningful as “Christmas List,” sign me up… it’s a stunner.

Morgan recently wrapped up her Love’s Insane headlining tour, and she’s been hinting that she’s gearing up to release her firth studio album, and I can’t wait.

It’s so important to recognize how the holidays aren’t all sunshine and rainbows for a lot of people, especially military families, and this is a beautiful, yet heartbreaking, reminder of just how much they give up.

Do yourself a favor and check it out:

“Christmas List”