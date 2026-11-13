She doesn’t miss.

Today, the new Hunger Games soundtrack is out everywhere, which is part of the forthcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Superstar Ella Langleyis featured on a song called “Here Then We’re Gone,” which she wrote with frequent collaborators Aaron Raitiere and Ernest. She shared that they wrote three songs in two hours, calling this one “by far was the most special.”

She added how cool it was to record with producer Dave Cobb, one of the best in the business, explaining that she and her band did it in one full take because she wanted it to feel “live, real and raw”:

“This was such a cool song to create! Me, Aaron Raitiere and Erne Been such a fan of these movies, so it is so cool to get one on there. st wrote 3 in 2 hours, and this one by far was the most special. Then I got to record it with the one and only Dave Cobb. Bucket list studio day for me.

We wanted to it feel live, real, and raw so me and the band sang and played it until we got the full take that felt right. No tune, no cuts, just real music, real musicians, a real vocal. Been such a fan of these movies, so it is so cool to get one on there. Hope y’all enjoy it.”

It ended up being a stunning track, by far one of the best made-for-a-movie songs I’ve heard:

The Hunger Games series has remained one of the most successful franchises to date, with five books, all penned by author, Suzanne Collins, and an additional five movies released over the past two decades, the franchise has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, bringing home over $3.32 billion at the box office alone.

Of course, the dystopian series was popularized to the masses upon the release of the first four films starring Jennifer Lawrence. Since then, however, the Hunger Games movies have expanded once again, releasing a prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, in 2023.

This upcoming release is the sixth installment on the silver screen, yet another prequel set 24 years before the original, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which stars McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning and more.

Over the years, the films have absolutely knocked it out of the park with their soundtracks, especially from a country music perspective. The Hunger Games soundtracks have historically featured a who’s who of some of the best acts in the genre, including but not limited to Miranda Lambert and the Pistol Annies, Flatland Cavalry, Charles Wesley Godwin, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings and Bella White.

With Sunrise on the Reaping, they recruited yet another stellar group of country artists, including Ella, as well as Tyler Childers, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kacey Musgraves, Kashus Culpeper and Carter Faith, who make up a pretty big chunk of the extensive 29-song soundtrack.

The star-studded cast of country acts shouldn’t come as a big surprise when you realize that none other than the legendary Dave Cobb is producing the soundtrack. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar with Cobb, it’s pretty easy to argue that he’s the best producer in the genre right now. Over the past 15 years, he’s produced the likes of Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Sturgill Simpson’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, Whiskey Myers’ Mud, Jason Isbell’s Southeastern, Colter Wall’s self-titled 2017 album, the A Star is Born soundtrack and a countless number of other incredible projects.

Yeah, you can see why Ella was so excited to work with him… maybe they can do it even more in the future, because they came up with a really great song.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters next Friday, November 20th, and country music fans have a lot of great new music because of it.

You can listen to Ella’s song “Here Then We’re Gone,” as well as some of the other country ones, below.

“Here Then We’re Gone”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) Tracklist:

01 | The Raven I – Whitney Peak

02 | Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus

03 | First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr

04 | See It Coming – Bella Kay

05 | The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine

06 | The Raven II – Whitney Peak

07 | Dove Song – Sydney Rose

08 | Here Then We’re Gone – Ella Langley

09 | Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves

11 | No Destination – Billy Vincent

12 | The Raven III – Whitney Peak

13 | Favor – Gigi Perez

14 | But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive – McKenna Grace

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks

18 | The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak

19 | Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN

20 | Same Blood – Emelie Trahan

21 | May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper

22 | The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan

23 | Can’t Let You Go – Carter Faith

24 | Old Money – Tyler Childers

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham

26 | Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds – Violet Grohl

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure