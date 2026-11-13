He will be there.

Over the last two weeks or so, there has been a lot of controversy due to the Country Music Association denying Sammy Kershaw’srequest to walk the red carpet at next week’s CMA Awards.

The “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer” singer expressed his disappointment at the decision:

“After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before.”

The Country Music Association ultimately issued an apology for their error, and Kershaw revealed that he would be attending the CMA Awards after all.

Sammy began his lengthy statement by thanking fans for making their voices heard:

“First, I want to sincerely say THANK YOU to the thousands of fans, fellow artists, friends, and people throughout the country music community who have spoken up over the past several days. I am truly humbled beyond words. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming, and touched my heart in ways I will never forget.

When I first shared my disappointment about being denied the opportunity to walk the red carpet at this year’s CMA Awards, I wasn’t trying to start a controversy or looking for attention. I simply spoke from my heart because I was hurt. I never imagined the response would reach so many people across America and around the world.

But, something happened that I never expected. As this story continued to unfold, it became clear from many thousands of people that this wasn’t just about me. It was for those who came before me, the men and women who gave us their hearts, their voices, their lives to country music. The ones who rode those highways long before there were tour buses. The ones who played the honky-tonks and sacrificed time away from their families. This is about something much bigger than me or any one artist. Those artists didn’t just give country music its sound. They gave it its soul.

This was never about the red carpet. It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special.”

He then detailed his conversation with the CMA, revealing that he was disappointed that it took them four days to respond to the controversy and that he felt their initial statement didn’t really address the real issue:

“Over the past several days, we have been in talks with CMA leadership in hopes of finding a positive resolution.

While I was disappointed with the time it took for the CMA to publicly respond, and felt their statement fell short of addressing the heart of the issue, I also believe in giving people the opportunity to make things right.”

And it sounds like those conversations have been productive, because Sammy says he and his wife have now received an invitation to the show:

“I’m pleased to share that we’ve since had a sincere and meaningful private conversation with CMA leadership. They have acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology, which I have personally accepted.

The CMA has also extended an invitation for my wife, Mendy, and me to walk the red carpet and attend this year’s awards alongside our fellow artists. I am grateful for that invitation and appreciate their willingness to listen, acknowledge our concerns, and work toward a positive outcome.”

He also shares a reminder, though, that it’s about more than walking the red carpet: It’s about recognizing and honoring the history of country music and the artists who make up that storied history that the CMA claims to celebrate:

“But, perhaps the most important thing to come from all of this is the conversation we’ve started about the importance of recognizing the generations of artists who helped make country music what it is today, whether their name is still in the headlines or their songs are simply living on in the hearts of the people who grew up listening to them.

You cannot celebrate 60 years of country music without celebrating the artists who helped build those 60 years.

Country music has always been about honoring where we’ve come from while embracing where we’re going. I have nothing but respect for the incredible talent carrying country music into the future. Every generation of artists deserves its moment to shine, and I believe there’s room to celebrate all of them.

My sincere hope is that the conversations we’ve begun with the CMA will lead to lasting change and an even greater appreciation and recognition of our industry’s legacy artists for many years to come.

Because the spotlight may move on, the charts may change, and the years may pass. But the people who built country music should never be forgotten.

To every fan who stood up and made their voices heard, every artist who spoke up, and supported not only me but the many artists who have dedicated their lives to this music, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You were heard, and you reminded me that country music is still more than an industry. It’s a family. God bless you all.”

Credit where it’s due, good for the CMA for making it right for Sammy. But it’s clear that there’s a bigger issue, with so many other artists speaking out on their experience being slighted by the organization over the years.

Hopefully the group can get the influencers, actors and athletes off the red carpet (and off the awards shows) and get back to honoring and promoting country music and the artists who have made it all possible.

And yesterday, Kershaw once again confirmed he would be at the event with his wife, and he explained a little bit more on why they decided to attend. He said it was the greats who came before him, like Dolly, Loretta, George Jones, Charley Pride and so many others, who made country music what it is, and he wants to honor their legacy in attending.

He said he’d “like to believe” they would want him there, and ultimately, this night SHOULD be about honoring the legacy of country music, and that is the main reasoning as to why he wants to be there:

“It’s been a week since so many of you began making your voices heard, and the outpouring of love and support has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.

After a lot of thought and prayer, Mendy and I have decided to accept the CMA’s invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards. I think about Dolly, Loretta, George Jones, Charley Pride, and so many others who gave their hearts, voices, and lives to country music.

I’d like to believe they would want us to be there, honoring their legacy and those who came before us. To the thousands of fans and fellow artists who stood beside us, please know that YOU helped make this happen. God Bless, Sammy.”

It’s a classy move, he’s certainly the bigger person in this situation, and at the very least, hopefully the CMA has learned just a little bit… fans don’t want random people who have nothing to do with country at these shows.

Believe it or not, they want it to be about country music:

Looks like we’ll see Sammy and his wife on the red carpet, as we most certainly should.