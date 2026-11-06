Sammy Kershaw Expresses His Disappointment After Being Told By CMA Awards That He Can’t Walk The Red Carpet: “Hurtful, Embarrassing, & Very Disappointing”

How are you going to do a country music legend like that?

The 60th annual CMA Awards are set to take place on November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and ahead of the ceremony the CMAs announced that the show would pay heavy tribute to ’90s country:

“We’ll reach back some to the early days of the CMAs, but really, the hot artists today, their heroes are the stars of the ’90s. So the ability in this show to really focus on reaching back to there.”

When it comes to ’90s country, there aren’t many more recognizable voices than Sammy Kershaw. With hits like “Queen Of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Cadillac Style,” “Third Rate Romance,” and the severely underrated “Politics, Religion & Her,” Kershaw has cemented himself as an icon in country music who still continues to tour to this day.

But apparently that’s not enough to get onto the red carpet at the CMA Awards in a year when they’re celebrating ’90s country.

Kershaw took to social media this evening to share that the CMAs denied his request to walk the red carpet ahead of this year’s ceremony, expressing his disappointment at the organization as a CMA member himself:

“Well, I just found out some disappointing news and it really hurts me. I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.”

Kershaw says that he doesn’t often get time to attend these industry events, but had planned to be there this year with his wife – only to be rejected by the CMAs:

“My wife, Mendy, and I don’t get to attend these events very often, due to touring and schedule conflicts. After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music. Then, to find out I was denied the red carpet two weeks before the show, after being strung along for several months and expecting we would be attending, WTF?”

As he points out, the organization has not only honored him in the past put also asked him to donate his time to play CMA Fest, yet still turned him down:

“After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before.”

And he rightfully points out that there should be room on the red carpet for artists who have spent their lives in country music, especially in a year when they claim to be honoring ’90s country:

“I’m blessed to still be out on tour every year, performing for the greatest fans in the world and doing what I love.

I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success.

I love country music, but never in a million years would I think that a successful country music entertainer (and I’m not the only one) would not be able to walk the red carpet. It’s extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing. I guess the next time I attend the CMA’s, it will be in tribute after I’m gone, if I’m lucky.”

I think I speak for everybody when I say the only ones who should be embarrassed are the CMAs. Even Riley Green, who was somehow only nominated for one award this year (for Musical Event of the Year for “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” with Carly Pearce) expressed his disappointment at the decision from the CMAs in a comment on Kershaw’s post:

“ If you haven’t earned the right to be there then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.”

Amen. There’s still time to make it right, and hopefully they will.