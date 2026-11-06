“Was There An Election Or Something?” – Kid Rock Responds To Midterm Elections With Beauty Of An Elk

Kid Rock got himself an elk during a recent hunting trip… and also stirred up a political conversation in the process.

There’s no question about it… country stars love to hunt. Although, they oddly catch a lot of heat for it lately, Cody Johnson has proudly shared photos of some of the beasts he’s brought down, as has Chase Rice and Riley Green. Luke Combs is also an avid deer hunter that often shares about his big-time hunts. Then you’ve got Ella Langley (who definitely caught some heat), Evan Felker… the list goes on and on and on when it comes to country artists that like to get into the great outdoors.

Even Kid Rock likes to carve some time out of his schedule for some bagging and tagging, and this year, he apparently chose the week of the midterm election to get out in the woods. Honestly not a bad idea, eh?

It’s no secret that, in the past decade or so, Kid Rock has been in the headlines more-so because of politics rather than his music. He’s been a staunch supporter of President Trump from the beginning of Trump’s political career, and Kid Rock recently looked back at how everything has played out since 2016 or so admitted that his friendship with Trump has cost him corporate deals and late night invites.

Though Kid Rock has maintained that he just wants what is best for the country, and doesn’t love all of the side-choosing that comes along with politics, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that he probably wasn’t thrilled with how the midterms election played out. Democrats gained control of both the House and the Senate in what many are referring to as a “blue wave.”

Many have been glued to their TVs for much of the week analyzing election results. Kid Rock was not one of those people. Judging by this photo that he shared, he’s been out west hunting elk. It looks like it might have been in Montana, where the singer has been known to harvest elk in the past. Regardless of where it happened, he downed a big, antlered animal and decided to share it with the world by poking fun at the midterm election results:

“What happened? Was there an election or something? I have been off the grid.”

That’s a heck of a bull right there.

But because of how the “All Summer Long” singer captioned the photo, the response from social media users that have come across the post from Kid Rock has been a mixture of political talk and congratulations, with the occasional anti-hunting loon. Granted, he kind of invited that in with how he shared the picture.

For the most part though, folks have been congratulatory of Kid Rock’s successful hunting trip”

“Politics don’t matter when you’re in the woods.”

“Yee- Haw! Freezer filled for LONG time.”

“That’ll make for some good steaks.”

“Everyone is getting a bull elk this year it seems! Even Kid Rock.”

“Off the Grid Rock! Congrats, beautiful bull.”

I’m always a sucker for a good pun, so I had to include “Off the Grid Rock.”