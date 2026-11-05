Eric Church Looks Back At Two Decades Of Touring In Nostalgic “On The Road” Music Video

A trip down memory lane.

Arguably the most influential country artist of the 21st century, Eric Church has a long history of delivering some of the most captivating work in the genre since his debut in 2006. From his experimental new release, Evangeline vs. The Machine, to his magnum opus, Mr. Misunderstood, in 2015, Church has proven time and time again that there truly isn’t anyone who can match him, especially in the mainstream.

2026 has been another successful year for the “Springsteen” singer. Early in the year, he wrapped up his killer Free the Machine Tour, which featured an all-star cast of rising stars, consisting of the likes of Ella Langley, Kashus Culpepper, Stephen Wilson Jr., Caylee Hammack and more. In tandem with the tour, he’d also release his first feature-length concert film, Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, into theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Couple that with a highly successful summer that consisted of a viral commencement speech at University of North Carolina, an incredible three-night run at Red Rocks in July, being a driving force that secured Nashville to host the 2030 Super Bowl and a Lifting Lives award at the 19th ACM Honors for his massive effort in the wake of the Hurricane Helene, Church has been on an absolute tear beyond the stage and studio.

The past two months, in particular, have been huge for the North Carolina native. After releasing his first new track of the year, “On The Road,” to begin September, just a week later, he was confirmed as the primary support for Kenny Chesney’s massive 2027 stadium tour, Original Vibe Room — something which Chesney himself says he owes him “big time”for.

Earlier in the week, Church would tease a music video coming for “On The Road” with an Instagram post sharing photos from him performing at his Nashville bar Chief’s, as well as some much older shots, including one from a show at Charlotte bar Coyote Joe’s, the place Luke Combs famously first saw Church perform.

He also teased that it’s “a little taste of what’s coming,” potentially hinting that this is the first single from a forthcoming album.

“A little taste of what’s coming. The official music video for ‘On The Road’ drops Thursday, November 5th at 5pm ET!”

The video is finally here, and it’s nothing short of a treat for longtime fans of the Chief.

Serving as a time capsule of the past 20+ years of his life “on the road” as a musician, you see snippets of a plethora of iconic moments throughout his career. These include, but are not limited to, his apperance at “Concert for Carolina” in wake of Hurricane Helene in 2024, his controversial 2024 Stagecoach performance, his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2006, sharing the stage with Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson for a rendition of “Me and Bobby McGee” in 2016, performing with George Strait at his historic final stop of The Cowboy Rides Away at AT&T Stadium in 2014, multiple Red Rocks shows, his show at the Pinnacle in Nashville, which spawned the aforementioned concert film and more.

Additionally, a plethora of past openers received cameos, with Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Charles Wesley Godwin, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Caylee Hammack and Hailey Whitters all getting featured in photos towards the back-half of the video.

Finally, the video hits a crescendo at the end when his entire discography on vinyl is slowly being stacked up while it’s intercut with a plethora of past setlists, backstage passes, show posters and stage moments, signifying the passage of time throughout his legendary career.

From the early Sinners Like Me years to the iconic Chief years to the modern day, “On The Road’s” music video is nothing short of a treat for fans of the Chief. Eric and Co. saved no expense diving deep into the archives for all of this footage, and it culminates in a love letter to one of the most influential artists in modern country history. Simply put, this is a must-watch for any Eric Church superfan.

Watch here:

Eric Church 2027 Tour Dates

Australia

March 13 — Melbourne, Australia — Rod Laver Arena

March 16 — Sydney, Australia — Afterplay Arena

March 20 — Willowbank, Australia — Ipswich

US Dates

April 24 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium

May 1 — Greenville, North Carolina — Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

May 8 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium

May 15 — St. Louis, Missouri — The Dome at America’s Center

May 22 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium

May 29 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Acrisure Stadium

June 5 — Ames, Iowa — Jack Trice Stadium

June 12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Lincoln Financial Field

June 19 — Orchard Park, New York — Highmark Stadium

June 26 — Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field

July 3 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nissan Stadium

July 10 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — American Family Field

July 17 — Denver, Colorado — Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 24 — Kansas City, Missouri — Arrowhead Stadium

July 31 — Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 8 —East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 14 — Detroit, Michigan — Ford Field

Aug. 21 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 28 — Foxborough, Massachusetts — Gillette Stadium