Post Malone Returns To Hip Hop Roots In Latest Teaser For Upcoming Album, ‘Eternal Buzz’

Another taste of what’s to come on The Eternal Buzz.

Post Malone has been teasing a new album, which he already shared the title of, and he’s shared a few snippets of some of the songs here and there, which have certainly leaned more towards the hip-hop sound he made a name on.

Of course, Posty released his debut country album F-1 Trillion in 2024 and it was a big success, but since then, he’s been pretty quiet and hasn’t put out any other music. He previously made comments that made it seem like he wanted to stay in country, but with how this new (unofficially announced) project has been rolled out thus far, all signs point to the fact that Eternal Buzz will be a mix of both hip-hop and country, as there are two discs with 20 songs each:

Post debuted one of the songs called “Chrome Heartbreaker” before the World Cup final in New Jersey back in July, and that one definitely leans towards his rap roots. And about a week ago, he shared a portion of song called “Bad Mood,” which is definitely not country.

But Post did say in the caption that the album is “coming soon,” and I have to imagine we might get some sort of announcement before the end of this year:

“‘Eternal Buzz’ coming soon. Love you mofo’s.”

This afternoon, Post shared a new teaser of the aforementioned song “Chrome Heartbreaker,” which is once again very much in the rap and hip-hop genre, and there were lots of people in the comments that seemed excited about it.

I personally really liked a lot of the country songs Post put out, and there were a few collaborations that were real standouts, and so I’d honestly hate for him to be done with country so soon. We’ll see what all of this means, but considering what we know about it so far, it looks like there’s going to be a lot of variety on The Eternal Buzz:

And even though the early teasers we’ve heard aren’t country at all, it does seems like we’ll be getting some country songs from Posty when this project comes out, and in fact, there is the large collection of unreleased songs penned by the likes of Post himself, Ernest, Miranda Lambert and Rhett Akins, as well as frequent Morgan Wallen co-writers, Ryan Vojtesak, Louis Bell and Chandler Walters, which were found in ASCAP’s ACE Repertory.

Whatever this ends up being, it’s clear that it’s going to be a huge project, and I’d say fans are more than ready for it as we’re going on three years now since Post released his most recent album. Stay tuned…