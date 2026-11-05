Apex Clash: Watch A Florida Panther Go Head-To-Head With A Invasive Python

Two of Florida’s heavy hitters… the battle of all battles. One of the most dangerous, non-venomous snakes in North America and one of the most elusive animals, in the form of its rarest sub-species.

The Florida panther is a subspecies of the North American mountain lion. This majestic wild cat is native to the southern region of Florida and is one of the most endangered mammals in the world. It’s a medium-sized cat, with males typically weighing between 120-160 pounds. They are generally 7-8 feet in length, including their tail, and very territorial animals who require large areas of habitat to roam. Spanning up to 200 square miles of home range, they prefer habitats that includes wetlands, forests and swamps.

Florida panthers are carnivorous predators and primarily feed on white-tailed deer, wild hogs, raccoons, and armadillos. They are also known to hunt smaller animals, such as rabbits and squirrels, and will occasionally feed on livestock in areas where it makes sense. Florida panthers are also solitary hunters and patiently wait as they stalk their prey for the perfect striking moment.

Introduced to Florida via the exotic pet trade in the 1980s and 1990s, Burmese pythons have become a catastrophic invasive species. They can grow up to 23 feet in length and weigh up to 200 pounds. These massive constrictors are prolific breeders with no natural predators in the Everglades, and they have single-handedly decimated South Florida’s small and medium-sized mammal populations, wiping out up to 99% of raccoons, opossums, and marsh rabbits in some areas.

The presence of pythons in the Everglades has had a devastating impact on the local wildlife, and while it’s rare that they interact directly, the decimation of small mammals has greatly affected the Florida panther. It is one of the most complex predator dynamics in the Everglades, defined primarily by fierce resource competition rather than direct combat.

Panthers vs Pythons

The most significant interaction between the two species is indirect dietary overlap.

Because pythons have virtually eradicated the smaller mammal prey base, panthers are forced to rely almost exclusively on larger prey like white-tailed deer and feral hogs. However, adult pythons regularly hunt and consume deer and hogs as well, putting the invasive snake in direct competition with the endangered native cat for a heavily depleted food supply.

While physical clashes are not everyday occurrences, they do happen. Adult Florida panthers are highly agile and possess enough bite force to easily crush a snake’s skull, and wildlife biologists have documented panthers actively hunting, killing, and eating Burmese pythons. Conversely, while an adult panther is far too large and dangerous for a python to target, a massive constrictor poses a severe predatory threat to an unprotected, newborn panther kitten left alone in a den.

Ultimately, the Burmese python is squeezing the Florida panther out of its own ecosystem by stripping away its food sources, forcing the native cats to adapt their hunting strategies and diets just to survive in an increasingly barren Everglades environment.

This video shows the perfect example of a rare, but inevitable encounter between a Florida panther and python.

The two meet in the wilderness and the panther is highly intrigued by the large snake. The panther is seen towering over the snake, that could actually be large enough to take out the cat. Both size each other up, the snake remains on the defensive, but both decide that there is other prey for them to target and that the risk is two large with these two vicious predators fighting.

Only in Florida…