Sylvester Stallone Explains Why He Might Be Done With Movies Forever Thanks To Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’

If Sylvester Stallone never does another film, and just stays busy with Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, he’ll be more than happy.

The incredible and highly underrated Stallone-led show is currently in the midst of airing its fourth season. It debuted on Friday, October 16 on Paramount+, and the mafia drama has dropped an episode a week ever since. Fans can’t get enough of the 80-year-old action star, and make no mistake about it… Stallone still has his fast ball.

The Rocky actor recently stopped by The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his role on Tulsa King (which makes sense… Pat has a four episode arc in the series). When he was asked if he felt like there was a trade off doing TV over movies, Stallone said that he’s really embraced the switch to episodic storytelling:

“Well, the truth is, I really embraced it because we – myself and Arnold (Schwarzenegger) – were at really the beginning, and maybe the end, of the real action genre before it became Marvel world. I’ve been cloaked in more of an outdoor, physical look for years. Now, in Tulsa King, you are completely covered. The only thing you have going for yourself is (your face). You have to convey through (that). You don’t have muscles, you don’t have explosions, you don’t have this cast of thousands. So I love it.”

One of the reasons he’s embraced it and he loves it? It came at the right time for him in his career.

Stallone went on to say that he’s been able to bring life experience to his role as Dwight, and he feels very comfortable within the series. So much so that, if he never does another movie again, he’d have no regrets:

“It came along (at the right time). I don’t know if I could do this at thirty five years old. It’s like there’s a worldliness and heaviness that I bring to the character which is experienced, which gives it authenticity. I think it’s fantastic. If I never did another film again, I wouldn’t be remorseful. This, more than enough, checks my boxes. “

Clearly he loves working with the cast and crew of Tulsa King, and telling the story that’s currently in it’s fourth season.

As to how much longer the show – and Stallone himself – will go on, he recently told Collider that his role in the Taylor Sheridan series keeps him feeling young. The legendary actor can’t imagine going into “retirement mode,” but he does envision the end of the show coming in a couple of years. If it all works out, Stallone wants Tulsa King to end with Season 6:

“I’d say six in the dream world. Six. That would make me, like, 81, and that’s amazing because this show makes me feel younger, because you have to work so hard, and your brain is on fire constantly as opposed to sitting at home, atrophying behind a fishing rod — nothing against fishermen, but this is what keeps me young.“

The good news is that Tulsa King has already been renewed for Season 5 prior to the official premiere of Season 4. The bad news? That means there’s likely only one more season renewal in the future of the mafia drama, if Stallone gets his wishes and wraps things up with Season 6.

Here’s to hoping the show makes it to six seasons. All signs are pointing towards it doing so, and as you heard Stallone say himself… it doesn’t sound like any other projects are going to get in the way.