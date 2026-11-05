“You Guys Will All Find Out When We Do” – Luke Grimes Provides Murky Update On ‘Marshals’ Season 3

Will there be a Season 3 of Marshals? Luke Grimes hasn’t heard… and that might be reason for concern.

The Kayce Dutton-focused continuation of the Yellowstone story has already aired its first season, and didn’t take long at all to turnaround for Season 2. The first episode of the second season aired Sunday, October 4 on CBS, and the show is continuing to tell its story on a weekly basis.

In case you didn’t know, there are 18 episodes in total to Season 2. The eight episode will air on November 22, and then there will be a mid-season break. Though it’s believed that the remaining episodes will air in early 2027, there have been no dates released for those episodes to be released just yet.

I mention all of that for two reasons. First, the turnaround from Season 1 to Season 2 was awfully quick. Only one episode of the inaugural season had aired before CBS picked up the show and the cast and crew got to work on the sophomore season. So there is some concern that Season 3 hasn’t gotten a green light.

However, and to bring things to my second point, the fact that they are splitting up this season’s episodes into two groupings (they didn’t do that with Season 1) means there’s still plenty of time to announce that Season 3 is a go. Heck… they could even save the news for the holidays and give all the fans a Christmas present in the form of a renewal announcement.

Luke Grimes recently spoke with Screen Rant and didn’t have much of an update on Season 3. That being said, it sounds like the quick turnaround from Season 1 to Season 2 did take a toll on him:

“We haven’t heard anything yet. This past season, the pickup was so fast, so I don’t know what to expect.

I think like one of (the episodes) aired and they’re like, ‘We’re doing it again!’ And we’re like, ‘Now? I feel like we just did press for season one, and we’re doing it again.’

So we’ll see. I’m sure, you know, you guys will all find out when we do.”

It’s weird that it hasn’t been picked up yet (just comparing the situation with how they handled the Season 2 renewal), but I don’t think anyone should think the Marshals sky is falling. It’s a very successful and highly watched show for CBS.

And it wasn’t long ago that Grimes talked about being in yet another show in the Yellowstone universe that could run for five-plus seasons. The actor and country music artist says that he’s not fully aware of showrunner Spencer Hudnut’s vision for the series – in terms of how long it could go on – but he’s happily taking it one season at a time, and would love to continue playing Kayce for as long as he can.

He thinks it could easily go on for five seasons, but the next step would obviously be the Season 3 pickup. So until then, he’s taking it one season at a time. Just as fans are taking it one episode at a time… and are preparing for a mid-season break.

Marshals Release Schedule For The Remainder of Season 2

Episode 6 – Nov. 8

Episode 7 – Nov. 15

Episode 8 – Nov. 22

Episodes 9-18 – Early 2027