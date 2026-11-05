Two Bull Moose Snap Trees Like Twigs During All-Out Brawl In Alaska Woods

Just a couple of bull moose snapping trees like twigs during a big time fight in Anchorage, Alaska.

It’s not uncommon to see a moose running about in Alaska. There is an estimated population of about 200,000 in the northern-most-state of the United States of America. However, humans rarely ever get this close and personal to a couple of moose, let alone one.

On the flip side, it’s very common for a couple of moose to battle with one another, and it’s typically over territory or a potential mate. Very rarely does the fight get captured on camera, so consider yourself lucky to see this video below. And shoutout to a runner in Alaska whose jogging path just so happened to run into these two moose in the midst of battle.

It’s important to note that, when moose do get into combat, they are typically posturing more than anything else. Though many would assume they are trying to injure the other with their massive antlers, they are typically just attempting to see which of them can push the other the hardest.

That being said… whatever difference this pair of moose were clashing over, it was very impassioned. So much so that the trees that were around them were collapsing to the ground. And to understand how that’s possible, you’ve got to be aware of the sheer size of these beasts.

Moose are the largest of all deer in the deer family, and their height and weight might surprise you. Males are typically bigger than females, but both are still massive creatures. On average, bull moose usually stand at six feet tall at their shoulders, and can even weigh up to 1,400 pounds. Females usually measure at five feet tall and weigh anywhere from 800 to 1,000 pounds.

The two moose in this video look to be fully grown, and they were going all out in a fight. At one point, the two moose had their antlers completely locked together (which can prove to be very dangerous in some cases), and it really seemed like a stalemate. That is until one of the moose got the other off balance. Once it did, the moose in charge got his opponent on his heels and pushed him a good 15 yards (and sent him running).

It was an unbelievable fight to be caught on camera. But another interesting part of the story? Apparently the runner that captured this footage sent this video to his girlfriend… and then proceeded to go radio silent for an hour or so. That would understandably terrify anyone. The girlfriend assumed the worst – and likely thought the moose had picked the runner as his next target.

Thankfully, the jogger and amateur wildlife videographer eventually let his girlfriend know he was okay, and as she said in this post below, he lived to tell the tale of his bull moose run-in:

“This is why we share locations in Alaska. Just casually wondering if my boyfriend survived his run after sending me a video of TWO bull moose fighting and then going MIA for over an hour. Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale.”