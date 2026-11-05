Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson & More Announced As Performers For 2026 CMA Awards

The first round of performers is in.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18th on ABC with Lainey Wilson hosting solo host this year. The big show is just under two weeks away, and we now know at least the first group of artists who will be taking the stage throughout the evening.

In terms of nominees, women absolutely dominate this year, with Ella Langley riding the highs of her record-shattering success with “Choosin’ Texas” to a staggering nine nominations. These nominations include her first-ever Entertainer of the Year nod, Album of the Year for Dandelion, Single and Song of the Year for both “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas,” Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Event of the Year (“I Can’t Love You Anymore” with Morgan Wallen) and Music Video of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”).

Right behind her with seven is “Choosin’ Texas” co-writer and superstar, Miranda Lambert, who snagged seven nominations. These include her work on both Langley’s Dandelion and “Choosin’ Texas” as well as Female Vocalist of the Year, and two Musical Event of the Year nods for “A Song to Sing” with Chris Stapleton and “Horses and Divorces” with Kacey Musgraves.

Speaking of Musgraves, she made her grand return to the top of the nominations at the CMAs with five. This year, she scored Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Middle of Nowhere, Song and Music Video of the Year for “Dry Spell” and the aforementioned Musical Event of the Year for “Horses and Divorces” with Lambert.

Leading the charge for the men are the likes of Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Stephen Wilson Jr with four nominations. In particular, Wilson Jr. is primed to have a huge night.

And of course, several of the nominees will be performing, as it was just announced that Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore are the first group to be announced as performers.

Several of them will be part of a Dolly Parton tribute as well, and it’s definitely a solid group with more artists to be announced as performers soon:

“Celebrating six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night with an evening full of unforgettable performances. Your favorite artists are taking the CMA awards stage on Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ABC and Disney Plus.

You don’t want to miss this. Featuring performances by Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Red Clay Strays, TimMcGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.”

This night will be extra special as the CMA Awards celebrate six decades of the show, so don’t be shocked to see a few surprises on the night of too:

You can see the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ain’t In It For MyHealth – Zach Top

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

The Way I Am – Luke Combs

Song of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“Beautiful Things” – Megan Moroney

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Musical Event of the Year

“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves & Miranda Lambert

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“McArthur” – Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year